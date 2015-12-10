The Chicest Boots on Sale Right Now

The Chicest Boots on Sale Right Now
Courtesy
December 10, 2015 @ 2:00 PM
BY: Alexandra DeRosa

It's finally boot season, and even if you're already stocked up, you won't be able to resist these amazing shoe sales. Dozens of retailers are offering deep discounts on all types of styles, from statement-makers (like Alexander McQueen's above, $651, originally $1,085, net-a-porter.com) to everyday block heel booties. Ahead, chic boots that will have you reaching for your credit card in no time. 

