Shop 10 of the Sexiest Black Lace-Up Heels for Fall

Neutral gladiators may have dominated spring's shoe trends, but we're putting our bets on the black lace-up heel to reign supreme this season. The sexy offering resembles a dancer's pump as it wraps around the foot and ankle—making an alluring case for holiday party season—and dresses up any ensemble (yes, even outfits as casual as a white tee and jeans). Aside from laces, other details abound, like laser-cut leather at Zara and metal eyelets at Saint Laurent. Ahead, 10 black lace-up heels we’re obsessed with for fall.
1. Gianvito Rossi
$850; net-a-porter.com
2. Zara
$119; zara.com
3. Aldo
$80; aldoshoes.com
4. Saint Laurent
$895; net-a-porter.com
5. Steve Madden
$110; stevemadden.com
6. Aquazzura
$725; neimanmarcus.com
7. Manolo Blahnik
$825; saksfifthavenue.com
8. Topshop
$75; nordstrom.com
9. The Mode Collective
$260; revolveclothing.com
10. Topshop
$85; topshop.com