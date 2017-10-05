This Meghan Markle-Approved Shoe Brand Is Reinventing House Slippers

You may have to fact-check us, but think slippers and it’s easy to start thinking lame, terry cloth slides you only wear around the house to keep your feet warm soon after. Right? Name a chic house slipper we wouldn’t be embarrassed of getting caught in—we’ll wait.

Well, turns out we don’t have to wait long. Enter: Birdies, aka the shoe brand making actually chic cushioned slippers for the fashion conscious. Ditch the idea that flimsy, terry cloth slippers are your only choice, because here’s the brand offering house slippers that could double duty as cute flats you’d be willing to wear out of the house (and finally, am I right?).

VIDEO: Coinage: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy

Courtesy

We’re referencing the rubber sole and built-in cushioned arch support here; Birdies’s slippers make it real easy to go from the indoors to the outdoors with no outfit-change necessary. I mean, just ask Meghan Markle, a Birdies fan since practically the brand’s conception.

Whether you’re a super mom, a work-from-home warrior, or just simply someone in search of flats that are as comfy as they are chic, scroll through to shop some of our favorite Birdies slippers.