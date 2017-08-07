The Best White Booties to Buy for Fall

That cool, crisp air is right around the corner, and you know what that means: now is the time to start thinking about booties to purchase for Fall 2017! When the autumn hits, many tend to wear darker colors—and that usually extends to footwear. This season, though, let’s do something a little different and invest in a sleek white bootie. It will put a fresh, bright spin on your Fall wardrobe—and it looks killer chic, to boot! (Er, no pun intended.)

From the classic Chelsea boot to a modern lace-up combat boot, scroll below for the best white boots to shop now.