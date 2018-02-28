The It-Shoes Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring

Spring is approaching fast which means it's time to rethink your shoe wardrobe. Store your shearling lined boots and dad sneakers and invest in a pair that fit a trend straight from the Spring 2018 runways.
VIDEO: How Iris Apfel Became a Black Belt Shopper
Whether you're a logo-maniac or going plan on going full feminine in a head to toe pastel, there is a style for everyone's personal style on this list. Shop the it-shoe trends everyone will be wearing, now.
-
1. Trend: Logo Mania
The Logo Sandals by Saint Laurent make the loudest possible statement. And in red, you certainly won't go unseen.
$995
-
2. Trend: Kitten Heels
These kitten heels by Proenza Schouler are a great buy for anyone who runs around during the day. The heel height is wearable and chic and the white strap keeps the shoe on, even when you're running from meeting to meeting.
$595
-
3. Trend: PVC
You don't need to go FULL transparent to embrace the PVC trend. The PVC Heel by Tony Bianco has a transparent heel that gives nod to the trend without causing you to need a pedicure every week.
$150
-
4. Trend: Pastels
Embrace the pastel trend with these ultra feminine (and super comfortable) lavender slingbacks by Creatures of Comfort.
$395
-
5. Trend: MulesThese updated mules by Via Spiga may very well be the perfect spring shoe. They're white (bonus points!) and cover enough of your foot for the below 70 degree days.
$295
-
6. Trend: The Spring Ankle Boot
Pairing a bold ankle boot in a great color with a dress is a great spring look.
$100
-
7. Trend: Daytime Embellishment
Embellishment need not be solely reserved for eveningwear. These slip-ons by Sol Sana prove that crystals and pearls are totally daytime acceptable.
$113
-
8. Trend: Fringe
The fringe heel on these Pour La Victoire block heels was made for a Boomerang.
$245
-
9. Trend: Sporty SlidesFind a pair of sporty slides that you can totally wear to work, like this rainbow printed version.
$195