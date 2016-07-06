The Best Shoes to Wear to an Outdoor Wedding

There is nothing we love more than attending a summer wedding. Between the beautiful weather and breathtaking locations, what could be better? But dressing for an outdoor wedding is a whole other story. It takes planning. You need to pack sunscreen, for starters. And you can't just throw on any LBD without first considering the risk of possibly overheating (the solution: we suggest wispy summery dresses in light shades).
As for shoes, the worst thing is having your stiletto sink in the grass, ruining both your heel and a good time. The second worst thing? Aching arches. After factoring in every kind of outdoor scenario, whether the location is a field of grass or a mountainous terrain, we found the best (as in, the chicest and most comfortable) shoes for the occasion. We stayed away from needle-thin heels, and rounded up rose-printed platform wedges, glittery espadrilles, and festive block-heel sandals. Put your best foot forward and step into one of these 13 pairs of sandals for your next outdoor wedding.
-
-
2. Dolce & Gabbana
Play up the design on these floral-print brocade wedges by pairing them with a red dress.
Dolce & Gabbana available at net-a-porter.com | $945
-
3. Banana Republic
Style these beaded sandals with a navy dress.
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com | $98 (originally $128)
-
4. Jean-Michel Cazabat
An espadrille wedge gets the fancy treatment with luxe glittery fabric.
Jean Michel Cazabat available at intermixonline.com | $199 (originally $395)
-
5. Marc Jacobs
These glossy leather sandals are so versatile, you can wear them to a wedding and the office.
Marc Jacobs available at net-a-porter.com | $450
-
6. Forever 21
An all-black wedge never goes out of style.
Forever 21 available at forever21.com | $30
-
7. Cecelia New York
Polka dots are sweet and feminine.
Cecelia New York available at cecelianewyork.com | $180
-
8. Stuart Weitzman
A block heel gives you a little lift without a painful arch.
Stuart Weitzman available at stuartweitzman.com | $291 (originally $485)
-
-
10. Nicholas Kirkwood
Pearl-embellished sandals will add some texture to your look.
Nicholas Kirkwood available at fivestoryny.com | $278 (originally $695)
-
11. Nine West
A stacked block heel and ankle strap gives you the proper support.
Nine West available at ninewest.com | $100 (originally $119)
-
12. Steve Madden
A neutral suede sandal goes with everything.
Steve Madden available at stevemadden.com | $110
-
13. Barneys New York
Slip on these easy, yet chic all-black slides.
Barneys New York available at barneys.com | $195