The Best Running Shoes for Every Type of Runner

Experienced runners know how important it is to find the right running shoe. Depending on your running gait (aka how your feet hit the pavement), your desired level of cushioning, and your preferred distance, having the proper shoe is by far one of the most crucial parts of the sport.
We know you also care about how the shoe looks—after all, new gear is basically #fitspo. That's why we rounded up the best running shoes (that both enhance performance AND look great) for every type of runner. Whether you overpronate, need more cushioning, prefer a minimalist pair, or simply want a really chic designer sneak, we've got you covered.
VIDEO: Get that Body: Jessica Alba's Abs
Keep scrolling to shop our picks for the season.
-
1. For the Minimalist
You want to basically feel like you're running barefoot without risking any injuries. These pairs are light, breathable, and look cool, too.
Shop these styles (top to bottom): Athletic Propulsion Labs TechLoom Pro shoes, $140; net-a-porter.com. Nike Free RN Motion Flyknit shoes, $150; nike.com. Nike Free TR Focus Flyknit shoes, $130; bloomingdales.com.
-
2. For Major Support
Whether you've got joint pain or you just prefer a more cushioned ride, these shoes will support your run—no matter the distance.
Shop these styles (top to bottom): ASICS GEL-Nimbus 19, $160; zappos.com. ASICS GEL-Kinsei 6, $170; zappos.com. Nike Lunarepic Low Flyknit 2, $160; nike.com.
-
3. For the Stylish Runner
You've got your running game under control. Now, you're after an extra cute pair to wear when putting in miles.
Shop these styles (top to bottom): Balenciaga shoes, $695, net-a-porter.com. Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Pro shoes, $160; net-a-porter.com. Adidas by Stella McCartney Climacool shoes, $160; bloomingdales.com.
-
4. For Those Who Overpronate
Overpronation is a term used to refer to runners whose feet roll inward and their arch flattens as they run. This, essentially, means they're exaggerating the step. This is a very common problem among runners, which can be resolved with the right shoe. Above are three top-performance options that'll help correct your step.
Shop these styles (top to bottom): Nike Lunarguide 7 shoes, $99 amazon.com. ASICS GEL-Kayano 23 shoes, $160; zappos.com. Brooks Adrenaline 7 shoes, 130; amazon.com.