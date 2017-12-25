8 Dazzling Holiday Heels for Wide Feet

’Tis the season for office parties, holiday soirées, and family get-togethers. Hopefully you’ve already found the perfect outfit for each occasion, but now it’s time to complete the look and put your best (stylish) foot forward. Shopping for heels used to be a challenge for women who wear a size larger than a 10 or who have a wider foot, but designers have realized how important it is for fashion to be inclusive of all women. To get you started, we’ve scoured the net to pinpoint the best of the best in holiday-worthy footwear.
So get out your party agenda and scroll down to shop our selections.
VIDEO:
-
1. Embellished Pumps by J.Reneé
Swap out your classic pumps for this bedazzled stunner.
$110
-
2. Golden Platforms by Stuart Weitzman
Go for sky-high sandals with a longer length. They create the perfect balance.
$485
-
3. Lucite Heeled Booties by Jessica Simpson
Pair these with a minidress or glittered separate.
$70 (originally $139)
-
4. Statement Heels by Salvatore Ferragamo
A gold sandal is refreshed with a modern cutout heel.
$875
-
5. PVC Sandals by INC International Concepts
Clear PVC is having a huge moment. Try this pair with a Lucite heel as well for a futuristic look.
$90
-
6. Velvet Booties by Bella Vita
Opt for a warmer (yet stylish) selection with these babies.
$90
-
7. Double Straps by Naturalizer
You can't go wrong with this style! This version comes in four shades.
$90
-
8. Bedazzled Pumps by Anna Sui x INC International Concepts
Little black (jeweled) pumps work well with leather separates.
$100