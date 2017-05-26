Shop Chic and Comfy Shoes for Festival Season Under $100

Festival season is already in full swing and when you are dancing in those green fields, the last thing you want to worry about is ruining your shoes. Music festival dress code varies from a stylish pair of sandals to a pair of cool combat boots, but most importantly comfort is key. We found the chicest shoes to wear to a festival (that happen to be all under $100) so you can enjoy the music and not have to worry about trashing your shoes.
VIDEO: Celebrity Hair Stylist Jen Atkin's Best Festival Hairstyles
1. ankle wrap sandal
Halogen | $80
2. Nike Classic Cortez leather sneaker
Nike | $88
3. Willie Cowboy Boot
Dingo | $90
4. All Star High-Top Sneakers in Denim Daisy
Converse | $75
5. Jo Sandals
Tkees | $72 (originally $95)
6. Jazzy leather slingback espadrilles
Sam Edelman | $60 (originally $100)
7. Canvas Platform Tennis Sneaker
Soludos | $89
8. combs canvas combat boot
Doc Marten | $90
9. Campina canvas wedge espadrilles
Castaner | $98
10. Breakpoint leather sneakers
Converse | $77
11. torrence flat sandals
Free People | $68
12. Lace Up Ballet Espadrille
Banana Republic | $98
13. Zalen Sneakers
Dolce Vita | $100
14. Arizona Birkibuc
Birkenstock | $100
15. Leather Slides
Zara | $60
16. Suede lace-up espadrilles
Gap | $29
17. Old Skool
Vans | $60
18. Suede Boots
H&M | $60 (originally $70)
19. Jody Sandals
Splendid | $88
20. Teva Original Universal Sandal
Teva | $50