Shop Chic and Comfy Shoes for Festival Season Under $100

Festival season is already in full swing and when you are dancing in those green fields, the last thing you want to worry about is ruining your shoes. Music festival dress code varies from a stylish pair of sandals to a pair of cool combat boots, but most importantly comfort is key. We found the chicest shoes to wear to a festival (that happen to be all under $100) so you can enjoy the music and not have to worry about trashing your shoes.

