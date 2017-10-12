13 Thigh-High Fall Boots You'll Want to Wear Every Day 

If you're anything like us, thigh-high boots immediately conjure up an image of Julia Roberts strutting down Hollywood boulevard in Pretty Woman.

Thigh-high boots have come a long way since then and, thankfully, a lot of the negative connotations have gone out the window (as much as we love the movie, we all know Vivian Ward's profession!). These days, this high boot comes in so many variations, they can be worn to the office and, rightfully so, for a night out.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe

Whether your style is boho, classic, trendy, western, or edgy, there's a boot to suit your aesthetic. For a fresh look, try pairing these with a sheer tunic (with a tank tucked in underneath) that hits the thigh and jeans. The look plays with scale in way that is super now and isn't overwhelming.

You can also try a dress but don't feel the need to take it to the short spectrum. Just because the boot ends at the thigh, doesn't mean you have to flash skin at the end of your skirt. A knee-length with thigh-highs look like cool legwear (think: the fall 2017 Balenciaga runway show).

For a look at the hottest boots that's sure to rejuvenate your wardrobe, take a peek below. Added bonus: You can shop the actual boots Desi Perkins is wearing above and many others.