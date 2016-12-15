18 Biker Boots to Channel Your Inner Badass

So you've got your leather jacket, aka your go-to piece for instant edge to any outfit. Great! Well done! Now what about the rest of your look? What happens when it's too cold outside for a leather jacket? Are you forced to pull on a puffer instead and drop the cool-girl look like it was all just a thinly veiled facade? Or do you have another attitude-radiating piece to throw on? Well, might we suggest the biker boot.
Consider it the leather jacket equivalent—just for your feet. Biker boots are edgy, sturdy, and serve as a reminder to either you or those around you that you're tough as bones. From lady-like pearl detailing to tough metal hardware, shop 18 of our favorite chic biker boots coming at you at every price point.
-
1. NIKOLAS KIRKWOOD
The classic biker boot gets a sophisticated spin in the form of a sleek buckle and polished pearl heel.
Nicholas Kirkwood available at net-a-porter.com | $1,195
-
2. JIMMY CHOO
Go off-duty with worn-in texture.
Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com | $995
-
3. BURBERRY PRORSUM
Upgrade your rain boot game in this pair inspired by the classic wellington style.
Burberry Prorsum available at matchesfashion.com | $630 (originally $999)
-
4. JIMMY CHOO
Shearling interiors and gleaming hardware for the winter punk-rocker.
Jimmy Choo available at net-a-porter.com | $1,350
-
5. GOLDEN GOOSE DELUXE BRAND
Rethink common biker boot length and go for something knee-high. Bonus points if it comes looking lived-in.
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand available at matchesfashion.com | $970
-
6. ISABEL MARANT
Leather boots with a feminine edge.
Isabel Marant available at modaoperandi.com | $407 (originally $925)
-
7. GIVENCHY
Team up these heavily studded boots with a printed dress and minimalist jewelry.
Givenchy available at barneys.com | $1,395
-
-
-
-
-
-
13. STEVE MADDEN
Black-on-black metal details that edge up any ensemble.
Steve Madden available at stevemadden.com | $130 (originally $150)
-
-
15. & OTHER STORIES
Shine on in these grundge boots inspired by the '90s.
& Other Stories available at stories.com | $195
-
16. FRYE
A pull-on pair for easy dressing.
Frye available at revolve.com | $348
-
17. VALENTINO GARAVANI
Biker boots that get the Valentino Rockstud treatment.
Valentino Garavani available at valentino.com | $1,495
-
18. ALL SAINTS
Moto boots rendered in high-shine leather.
All Saints available at allsaints.com | $328