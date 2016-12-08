A Shoe Collection for It Girls, Designed by It Girls

Designer Edgardo Osorio, the genius force behind It shoe brand Aquazzura, is all about creating statement heels that we didn't know we needed to have. It explains why the Sexy Thing bootie (his first-ever design for the brand) was sold out for years. With an innate understanding of designing strong footwear for strong women, it comes as no surprise that he would partner with four of them for a "Very Collection" line-up exclusive to Farfetch.

He teamed up with Holli Rogers, Claire Distenfeld, Pascaline Smets, and Princess Deena Al-Juhani Abdulaziz, women who are at the helm of the coolest boutiques in the world: Browns (in London), Fivestory (in N.Y.C.), Smets (in Luxembourg), and D'NA (in Saudi Arabia). In a meeting of minds, Osorio worked with each to design a pair of shoes that perfectly encapsulates their personality and style.

"What makes the perfect heel is balance—with the rest of the shoe and the height," Al-Juhani Abdulaziz on designing her pair. While Distenfeld described hers as having "a sexy sole, a delicate platform, and just the right amount of pizzaz." From towering platforms to sexy lace-ups, the seven-piece capsule collection for resort isn't available at farfetch.com just yet, but scroll through to take a look at the very covetable, very cool "Very Collection."