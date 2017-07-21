7 Water and Sand-Proof Sandals to Wear Without Sacrificing Style 

In an ideal world, we would skip around the beach and pool in our cutest sandals— you know, the ones with delicate crystal embellishments and intricate beadwork—without damaging said shoes in the slightest. But in reality, sand and chlorine are the enemy of pretty footwear. What’s a gal to do?

Rubber pool slides are the way to go for all your water recreation. Not convinced? Scroll through and be as pleasantly surprised as we were about the delightful offerings currently available.

Yes, they are a smidgen clunkier than what we would hope for. But, not having to worry about scuffs and exposure to the elements makes pool slides absolutely worth it.

Happy shopping—and happy skipping around the pool!