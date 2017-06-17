The 5 Best Running Sneakers For Women

Every woman's eternal challenge? Finding a running sneaker that fits the shape of your foot and your gait—and still looks good. To wit: It's not just about size here. Each women's foot is shaped differently and when we run we put pressure and weight on specific areas. Consider these factors when shopping for your next pair of running sneaks, and remember—comfort and support are key, but you don't have to sacrifice style.
In that spirit, we asked the pros for their best running sneaker suggestions for women—shop their picks below!
1. Brooks PureCadence 6
Brooks has created the PureCadence 6, a lightweight and flexible sneaker that supports alignment throughout your whole body. Using new breakthrough technology this sneakers support system keeps you aligned throughout your run.
Key features:
-Guide Rails — Enhance your natural stride and add stability at toe-off.
- 3D Fit Print — Upper blends stretch and structure for a perfect fit.
- Rounded Heel — Improves alignment, minimizing stress on joints.
- Updated Forefoot — Offers more room in the toe box for a better fit.
Moving Comfort by Brooks | $110
2. New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v3
The Fresh Foam Zante v3 has been constructed with high speeds in mind, because everyone wants to go fast. This lightweight running shoe has an aggressive toe spring and no-sew material for a sleeker, snugger fit.
Key features:
- Blown rubber outsole.
- Engineered mesh make-up.
- No-sew material application for a sleeker appearance.
New Balance | $100
3. Adidas UltraBOOST X
The Adidas UltraBOOST X has been tailored to the unique shape the female foot. The design of this sneaker focuses on the exact points that need the most support when running as well as where the foot needs room for natural expansion during exercise.
"The shoe’s distinctive Dynamic Arch works alongside a sculpted midfoot and Primeknit upper to adapt effortlessly to the changing shape of the female foot, delivering superior comfort and support. To develop the shoe, Adidas Innovation Technologies used the ARAMIS system, a motion-tracking technology that offers a highly detailed analysis into the movement of the foot."
Key features:
- Dynamic Arch — Designed to contour the arch of the female foot and adapt effortlessly to the changing shape as she runs.
- Primeknit upper — Wraps underneath the arch of the foot for additional support, with the pattern in the toe area more open to ensure increased breathability.
- 100% full-length Boost midsole — crafted for ultra-responsive comfort and cushioning that stores and returns energy with every stride.
- Continental Rubber 4-way stretch web outsole — created for a female gait, providing good traction for urban running, in any weather conditions.
Adidas | $200
4. Asics Gel-Kayano 24
Asics is celebrating the 20+ year innovation of the Gel-Kayano shoe, a technology that was designed to improve running efficiency. The GEL-Kayano 24 has evolved to create a more overalll fit making the shoe even more true to size. This sneaker offers stability and comfort which will help to decrease your risk of injury during short or long runs.
Key features:
- Dynamic DUOMAX — A support system to maintain stability throughout your run.
- MetaClutch — Technology that allows for the construction of the heel counter to perfectly wrap the lateral and media side of the ankle and provide individuals a more personalized heel fit.
- The SpEVA — Offers upper support and when combined with GEL technology and FlyteFoam runners will receive greater comfort on long distance runs.
Asics | $160
5. Nike Zoom Fly
The Nike Zoom Fly was created to be a shoe that is durable enough to endure training while being fast enough to kill it on race day. Nike makes their sneaker not only for world-class marathoners but also for those who are trying to get their personal best on a weekend run. A 33-mm stack in the height of the shoe offers the runner impact protection for those long runs. The Zoom Fly is one of the fasted everyday shoes that Nike has created.
Key features:
-Premium CushIon ST foam — Creates a balance between the amount of cushioning and support.
-The Flywire-reinforced lightweight upper — Keeps your foot secure as you increase your speed.
-Lunarlon foam — In the midsole; has a carbon-infused nylon plate that gives you a propulsive sensation.
-10-mm offset — Made to minimize achilles strain.
Nike | $150