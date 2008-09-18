Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shoes & Boots
-
1. Christian Louboutin
-
2. AldoLeather Tabera, Aldo, $100; buy online at aldoshoes.com.
-
3. DKNYLeather Gram, DKNY, $235; call 800-231-0884 for stores.
-
4. RafeBlair pumps in snake-embossed leather with patent-leather trim, Rafe, $325; buy online now at rafe.com.
-
5. Louis VuittonSloane pumps in patent leather, Louis Vuitton, $810; visit louisvuitton.com for stores.
-
6. Kate SpadeKelly pump in patent leather, $298; buy online now at katespade.com.
-
7. MagritSatin with acrylic stone, Magrit, $400; call 415-332-6833 for stores.
-
8. Salvatore FerragamoPatent leather Varina, Salvatore Ferragamo, $395; call 800-628-8916.
-
9. BotkierLeather Shera with metal plate, Botkier, $350; Buy online at botkier.com.
-
10. RafeSnakeskin Rockefeller Katherine with resin buckle, Rafe, $250; buy online at rafe.com.
-
11. Calvin Klein CollectionPatent leather, Calvin Klein Collection, $365; call 212-292-9000.
-
12. Miu MiuPatent leather, Miu Miu, $480; call 888-977-1900 for stores.
-
13. DaniblackSuede Master, Daniblack, $135; buy online at daniblack.com.
-
14. Via SpigaLeather Ebony with chain, Via Spiga, $375; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
-
15. CoachLeather Winslow Motorcycle, Coach, $398; buy online now at coach.com.
-
16. Lambertson TruexLeather Aria, Lambertson Truex, $745; call 212-750-4895.
-
17. DavPVC Equestrian with fleece lining and stretch panel, Däv, $95; call 215-968-1050 for stores.
-
18. Ralph Lauren CollectionLeather Sanderson, Ralph Lauren Collection, $1,250; visit ralphlauren.com for stores.
Christian Louboutin
