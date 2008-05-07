"Carrie : I tried the trapeze yesterday for that piece that I'm writing.

Charlotte : I could never! I have the most terrible fear of heights.

Carrie : Well, I do not. You've seen my shoes."



Leave it to Pat Field to create a new shoe by putting mesh around a Dior pump. The decision to broaden Carrie's label collection was a conscientious decision by the movie's director and writer, the incomparable Michael Patrick King. "In the series, Carrie was all about Manolo, which is still a mystical word for the audience, but we didn't want them to think that Carrie holds onto one label," explains King. "And we decided she should be in a lot of labels, but the Manolo does have a big part." One blue style, in particular, is the shoe of the movie, custom-made by Mr. Blahnik. "I love what Manolo made for the movie," says Sarah Jessica Parker. "It's a beautiful shoe."