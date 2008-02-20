Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shoes
-
1. Christian Louboutin
Satin mules in bold hues, $550; 212-396-1884.
-
2. Oscar de la Renta
Sandals of linen, wood and strass, $540; 704-552-8987.
-
3. Prada
Leather suede and molded-plastic heels, $790; at select Nordstrom stores.
-
4. J. Crew
Gold leather sandals with flower detail, $175; jcrew.com.
-
5. Anya Hindmarch
Silver heels of calf leather with crystals, $510; anyahindmarch.com or 973-379-7183.
-
6. Sergio Rossi
Black T-strap heels of suede and crystal, $1,395; 212-956-3303.
-
7. Rickard Shah
Peep-toe silk-satin flats, $615; poshonmain.com or 425-454-2022.
