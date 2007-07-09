Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shoe Closets of the Stars
1. Eva LongoriaNot long after buying her new place-a Mediterranean-style house in the Hollywood Hills-Longoria hired Robert Verdi, an N.Y.C. interior designer and fashion stylist, to decorate it down to the studs. This included a home for her many precious high heels. In the walk-in closet the Desperate Housewives star keeps her shoes organized on Ikea's Stolmen shelving system. Looks like the newlywed may need to do some reorganizing sometime soon to make room for NBA-star hubby Tony Parker's big shoes.
2. Mariah Carey"I have about 1,000 pairs of shoes. But lots are in storage," says the Grammy-winning singer. The glamour girl keeps her designer stilettos, wedges and boots uncluttered and artfully on display in her 12,000-square-foot Manhattan triplex. With the help of renowned N.Y.C. decorator Mario Buatta, Carey designed the gold-leaf and bleached-wood floor in the shoe closet. "Like Louis Vuitton luggage," she says, "it will only look better over time."
3. Jamie-Lynn SiglerThe actress is the proud owner of a 2,700-square-foot duplex in N.Y.C., of which she designated 200-square-feet to her very own walk-in closet. The closet-from Anthony's Custom Closets in Long Island-is crammed with designer dresses, bags and over 75 pairs of shoes. "It's the size of some studio apartments!" says Sigler's best friend, Sloane Bari Schechter. "For years I have not been able to find anything in my closet," says Sigler. "Now I see all my clothes, shoes and accessories, even some stuff I completely forgot I had ... with the tags still on them!"
4. Maria MenounosThe actress and Access Hollywood special correspondent lives in a regal, white Georgian-style house in Los Angeles. She made substantial changes to the six-bedroom estate, including transforming a massive upstairs space into her "office/hair-makeup-and-dressing room." Closets with frosted-glass doors reveal gowns, jeans, and a cedar walk-in closet that is home to "at least 120 pairs" of shoes and boots. Her faves: Dolce amp Gabbana leopard-print sandals. "Sure, I love sexy, glamorous shoes. But I really wish that I could wear Uggs all the time," says Menounos.
5. Kim CattrallWhite Lucite, silver-framed doors conceal the actress's 44-square-foot closet with its double-hung racks and endless shelves of shoes and purses. The closet she created-"a sanctuary with sunlight," she says-is a sort of isthmus between bedroom and bath. "I never had a space like this," she says of the shoe shelves loosely arranged by heel (high or low) or toe (open or closed). "I used to have one tiny rack I shared with my ex, so I used to put my shoes all over the house. They were displayed like art."
6. Tracee Ellis RossHer closet (or, as the Girlfriends star likes to call it, "the happy place with all the treasures") is bursting with tantalizing goodies. Gucci and Dolce amp Gabbana dresses. Vintage Nikes. Balenciaga bags. She redid the layout of the house to accommodate her passion for fashion, making her bathroom smaller and her closet bigger-with ample space to hang dresses and spread out jewelry. "I'm not a fan of drawers," she says. "I like to see all my clothes."
