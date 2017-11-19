7 Shearling Coats So You Feel Nice and Toasty This Winter

Is it inappropriate to say we’re already over winter? Over the sun setting in the late afternoon, over unpleasant wind tunnels in Manhattan, and over layering Heattech and cashmere like it’s nobody’s business. And while we can’t prolong daylight, we can offer up a solution for bulky layers: the shearling coat. Warm is an understatement, toasty is a better fit for how you’ll feel wearing this single piece of woolly outerwear.

Perhaps it’s not fair to say “the” shearling coat since there are multiple variations cropping up left and right. There’s the evergreen moto style, the iconic aviator, and the all-out fuzzy. Save it for your casual days as it won’t look quite right when you’re dolled up. But honestly, who is going bare-legged in sky-high stilettos right now?

Below are our current favorites!