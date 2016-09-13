Here's How You Can Buy Shay Mitchell's Affordable BaubleBar Jewelry Collection

BaubleBar, the affordable accessories e-tailer (aka mecca for jewelry aficionados), has tapped Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell to be its latest guest bartender. Her bartending duties: To serve up a collection of BaubleBar creations that best reflect her personal style. Her inspiration: "Global influence meets ethereal inspiration." The result: a 24-piece range with pieces that anyone (with any style) can fall in love with.

"The inspiration for my BaubleBar collection either came from places I’ve traveled or my grandmother's old jewelry," Mitchell tells us. "I took things that I loved from all the places I've been, whether it be Morocco, Rwanda, or Bali, and was able to create some awesome jewelry. I also love my grandmother's vintage crystal jewelry and wanted to incorporate that into the collection as well."

And since her jewelry style is continually evolving, she was adamant about including both statement pieces and little delicate designs to fit her every mood. There are heavy-metal chunky chain necklaces with oversize crystal pendants, blinding crystal mesh chokers, and stunning crystal-encrusted crescent moon earrings (perfect for your inner bohemian). And on the other end, there are delicate charm bracelets and skinny constellation-inspired rings—catered to the minimalists. Decorate your necks, lobes, and wrists with a few of our favorite Shay Mitchell x BaubleBar designs, below. Head on over to baublebar.com to shop the whole range.