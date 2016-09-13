Here's How You Can Buy Shay Mitchell's Affordable BaubleBar Jewelry Collection

BaubleBar, the affordable accessories e-tailer (aka mecca for jewelry aficionados), has tapped Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell to be its latest guest bartender. Her bartending duties: To serve up a collection of BaubleBar creations that best reflect her personal style. Her inspiration: "Global influence meets ethereal inspiration." The result: a 24-piece range with pieces that anyone (with any style) can fall in love with.
"The inspiration for my BaubleBar collection either came from places I’ve traveled or my grandmother's old jewelry," Mitchell tells us. "I took things that I loved from all the places I've been, whether it be Morocco, Rwanda, or Bali, and was able to create some awesome jewelry. I also love my grandmother's vintage crystal jewelry and wanted to incorporate that into the collection as well."
And since her jewelry style is continually evolving, she was adamant about including both statement pieces and little delicate designs to fit her every mood. There are heavy-metal chunky chain necklaces with oversize crystal pendants, blinding crystal mesh chokers, and stunning crystal-encrusted crescent moon earrings (perfect for your inner bohemian). And on the other end, there are delicate charm bracelets and skinny constellation-inspired rings—catered to the minimalists. Decorate your necks, lobes, and wrists with a few of our favorite Shay Mitchell x BaubleBar designs, below. Head on over to baublebar.com to shop the whole range.
-
1. SUPERNOVA CHOKER AND BIB SET
More is more when it comes to making a cool-girl statement.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $72
-
2. EMPYREAL RING DUO
Featuring tiny gold globes and crystal shatters, let these be the crown jewel of your ring stack.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $38
-
3. ZOSMA DROPS
Channel your inner bohemian with crescent moons.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $38
-
4. Quasar Bracelet Set
Arm party it up with bold cuffs that were inspired by Mitchell's grandmother's jewelry.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $62
-
5. HALSEY ASYMMETRICAL EAR CRAWLER SET
Find beauty in asymmetry with these jewel-encrusted crawlers.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $34
-
6. VORTEX CRYSTAL CHOKER
Clasp on this high-shine crystal mesh choker to be party-ready in an instant.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $72
-
7. INTERGALACTIC RING QUARTET
Reach for the stars with these constellation-inspired rings.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $48
-
8. ODYSSEY DROPS
Slick your strands back to let these crystal pavé drop earrings get the attention they deserve.
BaubleBar available at baublebar.com | $36