Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shapewear Report: Summer's Must-Have Bras
-
1. HalterAs Jessica Biel knows, halter tops and summer go hand-in-hand. Opt for a halter bra-they usually only have one adjustable strap.
-
2. BacklessWant to follow Fergie and display your sexy back? An adhesive bra offers no-show support.
-
3. SeamlessA white sheath like Jennifer Aniston's calls for a seamless bra. Look for one made of foam in a shade close to your skin tone; they're excellent for creating a smooth shape that looks great under tight-fitting or light clothing.
-
4. Opaque BodysuitDiane Kruger's super-sheer sheath leaves little to the imagination; try a shapewear bodysuit that matches your skintone for optimal coverage.
-
5. ConvertibleFor ever-popular one-shoulder styles like Eva Longoria Parker's, bras with adjustable straps that can be arranged multiple ways are key. (Bonus: You can use them for strapless or halter styles as well!)
-
6. PlungingZoe Saldana's plunging neckline calls for a bra with a deep, wide-V shape and a center band that sits lower on the rib cage.
-
7. RacerbackWear a racerback tank like Kim Kardashian's with a bra that makes an X shape between your shoulder blades.
-
8. StraplessWhen wearing a strapless dress like Kerry Washington, you need a strapless bra. It should have wide sidebands and no straps, but underwire is optional, depending on your support needs.
1 of 8
Halter
As Jessica Biel knows, halter tops and summer go hand-in-hand. Opt for a halter bra-they usually only have one adjustable strap.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM