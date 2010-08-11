Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shake Up Your Work Look with Fall's Top Trends
-
1. If You Like Skinny Trousers, Try Tapered PantsFreshen up your suit routine with baggy trousers that look borrowed from the boys. Try a Chloe suit (left) or pegged pants like Thandie Newton's (right).
-
2. If You Like Wool Skirts, Try Leather SkirtsMix and match your work separates with supple leathers in simple silhouettes. Try a suede wrap (like this one from Michael Kors, left) or a pencil design in a shiny finish (see Kate Bosworth's, right).
-
3. If You Like Button-Downs, Try TurtlenecksDrop that iron-you'll look just as polished in a high-neck sweaterdress a la Keira Knightley (right) as you will in an oxford. Consider the Tommy Hilfiger runway (left) and match your sweater to a blazer for a look both sleek and snuggly.
-
4. If You Like All-Black, Try All-CamelThink nothing's easier than head-to-toe ebony? A classic camel outfit is just as simple to throw together (we promise), but much more now. Copy Miranda Kerr's versatile single-hue sweaterdress (right) or rock a two-tone sheath (like Chloe's, left) for a little variety.
-
5. If You Like Cardigans, Try Sweater CoatsMake your workday topper do double-duty by choosing a sweater heavy enough to be outerwear. Belt a long chunky cardigan like that on the Loewe runway (left) or layer on a multi-hued version just like Joy Bryant (right).
-
6. If You Like Florals, Try Animal PrintsLove to break up a neutral suit with fun patterned pieces? Swap out your summer florals for a fierce leopard dress. Both Emanuel Ungaro's blazer-topped look (left) and the sleek sheath worn by Claire Danes (right) could go from desk to dinner out.
-
7. If You Like Neutrals, Try Jewel TonesRich saturated hues are the perfect antidote to a day-to-day wardrobe of navy, stone and gray. A simply cut sheath like this ruby number by Jil Sander (left) or Carey Mulligan's deep amethyst design (right) is both professional and eye-popping.
-
8. If You Like Pencil Skirts, Try Full SkirtsAn ultra-feminine dress with a circle skirt is a comfier alternative to a tailored number and equally flattering (just consider the Mad Men typing pool). Layer a cardigan on top, just like on the Louis Vuitton runway (left), or wear as-is a la Gemma Arterton (right).
-
9. If You Like Solid Dresses, Try Plaid DressesA timeless autumnal plaid is utterly office-appropriate without being sedate. Follow Krysten Ritter's lead (right) and have a highland fling with a crisp shirtdress or a muted sheath (Jil Sander, left).
-
10. If You Like Skirt Suits, Try Shorts SuitsSwitch up your suiting with tights-baring designs in a variety of fabrics. On the Tommy Hilfiger runway (left), a heavy navy jacket topped a pleated pair, while Olivia Palermo (right) chose a matching tweed set.
