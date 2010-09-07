Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Shake Up Your Accessories Drawer
-
1. Wear Your Belt as a NecklaceToss a bejeweled belt around your neck for an instant statement piece. Follow Rachel Bilson's example and let the ends hang loose for a laid-back take on the look.
-
2. Get Silly with Your BanglesWhether you swipe them from your grade-schooler or buy a pack for less than five bucks, fun rubber Silly Bandz add color and character to your serious gold and silver bracelets. Layer on a bunch or select a single bright band a la Sarah Jessica Parker to dress down your more adult pieces.
-
3. Get Out Grandma's Costume JewelryDress clips from decades past are the perfect way to surround your face with sparkle. If you're not as lucky as Olivia Palermo (whose aunt passes on top-quality vintage finds), try adding a pair of clip-on earrings to your neckline for a similar effect.
-
4. Pin a Strand of Sparkles in Your HairNo need to invest in a trendy headband! Think like Emily Blunt and wrap a simple updo with a crystal-studded necklace (use bobby pins to anchor it in place).
-
5. Wrap Your Wrist in BeadsTransform a long strand of beads into a chunky cuff in a matter of seconds. AnnaLynne McCord wraps outfit-matching necklaces around her wrist for a polished feel.
-
6. Borrow Your Baby's JewelryShe won't be needing those shower-gift earrings just yet! Add an element of surprise to an after-dark look a la Michelle Williams, with a pair of utterly adorable polka-dot bees from the children's section.
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM