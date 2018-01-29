3 Outfits That Are Extremely Warm But Also Sexy

Scenario: It's cold out. Like, really, really cold out. And you have a date with that guy that paid for your latte last weekend at Starbucks when you couldn't find your credit card. He was smart. He was willing to lend you $4 for your coffee. He was wearing a chunky knit you could totally see yourself stealing. He could be perfect.
So what do you wear when it's 15 degrees out and you still want to look ... hot? Just because it's cold doesn't mean you have to look like a snowman. Thanks to the invention of things like Heattech (THANK YOU UNIQLO) you can look sexy and stay warm for your next big date. Here, three ways.
VIDEO: 5 Fuzzy Coats You Need in Your Closet
1. JEANS
Jeans and a v-neck shirt are the combination to a no-fail date outfit. Winterize it by adding a patterned blazer, a bootie, and a faux-fur lined coat.
Shop the look: Tuxe Bodywear wrap-effect bodysuit, $170; net-a-porter.com. By Malene Birger checked blazer, $595; net-a-porter.com. A.P.C. jeans, $220; apc.fr. Sandro coat, $543 (originally $905); sandro-paris.com. Bao Bao Issey Miyake cross-body bag, $284; matchesfashion.com. Topshop ankle boots, $160; topshop.com.
2. LITTLE BLACK DRESS
Yes. You can wear dresses in the winter. It's all about how you style them. Don't be afraid to dress it down with an oversized puffer. And if it's really cold: just. add. tights.
Shop the look: Raey ribbed cashmere dress, $424; matchesfashion.com. The North Face parka, $249; amazon.com Trademark earrings, $298; needsupply.com. BYCHARI initial and diamond necklace, $225; bychari.com. Staud bag, $250; net-a-porter.com. Rachel Comey faux suede booties, $395; needsupply.com.
3. SKIRT
Opt for a skirt in a heavier fabric, like a wool or a flannel. Again, remember to layer. A silk shirt is fine, as long as you add a blazer and a puffer on top.
Shop the look: Intimissimi lace and silk top, $65, intimissimi.com. & Other Stories belted cardigan, $115; stories.com. Zara checked pencil skirt, $70; zara.com. Everlane puffer coat, $168; everlane.com. Malone Souliers pumps, $575; shopbop.com.