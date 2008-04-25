Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Sexy Star Bikinis
-
1. Katherine Heigl
Grey's Anatomy leading lady, Katherine Heigl, works with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to keep herself fit, but doesn't worry about achieving an athletic appearance, "It's just not me and I don't have that kind of discipline," she says. Instead Heigl works with Pasternak to keep her body healthy (she follows his 5-factor diet) and focuses on small but important details like posture. "For me it's never about achieving a look that's impossible," she says. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Fabucci metallic triangle bikini, $166; shopbop.com
-
2. Ashley Tisdale
If you want long lean muscles like Ashley Tisdale, but aren't seeing results from biking or running, spice up your weekly workouts with something new. Mix in swimming and pilates twice a week to tone down without bulking up. Varying your training routine will challenge all your muscles and will help get you in bikini shape before the summer is over. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vix chain-detailed bikini, $152; vixswimwear.com
-
3. Lauren Conrad
The Hills star Lauren Conrad (in Vitamin A) works with celebrity trainer Jarett Del Bene to keep her body bikini-ready year-round. He keeps her on a high-intensity circuit training program just two or three times a week. "It includes full-body movements, boxing and lots of lunges, squats and step ups," says Del Bene. For a do-it-yourself circuit workout, combine a hike or run with breaks for lunges, squats and step-ups. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vix brown halter bikini top, $38; bluefly.com
Vix brown bikini bottom, $53; at bluefly.com
-
4. Kate Hudson
Fool’s Gold star Kate Hudson loves the California sunshine-and not just when she's sporting a little Indah bikini. Instead of sticking to the gym, Hudson breaks a sweat outside by running stairs, hiking, scuba diving, jogging or biking. “Kate is outdoors every day-she loves fresh air and a change of scenery while she works out,” says her trainer Nicole Stuart. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Heart and Soul bikini in red from Indah Clothing, $129; nikabutik.com
-
5. Drew Barrymore
Want a bikini-ready body by summer? "Get up right now and get started," says celebrity trainer Kathy Kaehler who got Drew Barrymore in amazing shape for her role in Charlie's Angels with just two months to train. "I had Drew running, sprinting and jump-roping. She did everything I put in front of her." Start small and chart your progress. Each week increase the distance or time and intensity and you should start seeing results after about four weeks. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
J.Crew bandeau top, $44; jcrew.com
J.Crew solid bikini, $38; jcrew.com
-
6. Kate Walsh
Private Practice star Kate Walsh shed her scrubs for a Dolce & Gabbana suit. While Walsh is perfectly toned, cellulite makes many women dread pulling off their sarongs. Dermatologist Debra Jaliman of N.Y.C.'s Mount Sinai School of Medicine says weight training can reduce some of the appearance of cellulite. "That clumpy, bumpy appearance is the result of too much fat, so toning up really helps," says Jaliman. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Brette Sandler bikini, $65.54; labelspree.com
-
7. Jennifer Aniston
While in Miami shooting Marley and Me Jennifer Aniston (in Maya) brought along her trusted yoga instructor Mandy Ingber to keep her relaxed and energized. According to Ingber, yoga doesn't require a huge time commitment or unbelievable flexibility. And the payoff is a new body outlook. "Part of why Jennifer looks so great is because she feels great in her body," Ingber says. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Maya side-tie bikini, $175; singer22.com
-
8. Christina Milian
Christina Milian (in Vix) has glowing hydrated skin to complement her buff body. "The more fresh food you can eat, the better obviously," says Teddy Bass. "It's what our bodies are made to process." A healthy diet and lots of water will brighten up your skin and keep you fueled and energized for working out. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vix Napoli bikini, $190; singer22.com
-
9. Vanessa Hudgens
While we can't all have the youthful metabolism of 19-year-old Vanessa Hudgens, a healthy diet can produce similar results. "Seventy percent of the bikini-friendly results will be found through optimum nutrition," says celebrity trainer Grant Roberts. "The other 30 percent includes a well-designed workout program that includes weights, cardio, stretching and lifestyle management such as reducing stress and getting adequate rest." Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vix striped bikini, $162; vixswimwear.com
-
10. Gisele Bundchen
Getting a Gisele Bundchen body by summer may be a bit of a stretch, but it's necessary to commit yourself whole-heartedly to your goal. "Shoot for making good choices 100 percent of the time and you'll get there 80 percent of the time," says Gunnar Peterson. The less commitment, the less results. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Venus string bikini, $24; venus.com
-
11. Eva Longoria Parker
Pint-sized Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker (in Trina Turk) works with celebrity trainer Patrick Murphy to maintain her lean, toned look. "The best way to achieve that bikini body is weight training, putting resistance on your body, executing supersets and compound exercises," says Murphy. "When working with Eva I do full body workouts not neglecting any muscle groups." Murphy recommends that first-time lifters enroll in a few personal training sessions to learn the basics. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Trina Turk bandeau bikini, $116; victoriassecret.com
-
12. Blake Lively and Maria Menounos
Got time for a coffee break? Blake Lively and Maria Menounos can help maintain their enviable abs with an early-morning cup of joe. Trainer Grant Roberts suggests that black coffee can boost your metabolism and energy so you can power through an early A.M. workout. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vix Belini triangle top and low-rise bottom, $164; instyleswimwear.com
Black bikini top, $44; bebe.com
Penguin track shorts, $42; at bebe.com
-
13. Nicky Hilton
If you want lean muscle like Nicky Hilton you'll need to get that heart rate up. "Cardio is key for burning away those excess calories," says trainer Teddy Bass. "Try 25-40 minutes, three to five days a week varying the workout between treadmill, arc trainer, elliptical or even outside hikes, biking or a good run." Challenging your body with an ever-changing workout will give you the lean look you need for bikini season. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vix Sofia bikini, $150; vixswimwear.com
-
14. Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank used heavy lifting in order to fit into her delicate Agent Provocateur bikini. According to celebrity trainer Grant Roberts, who helped the star get fit for Million Dollar Baby, "Weight training is by far the most important aspect of exercise as it relates to managing body fat, changing or targeting shape and boosting metabolism." Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Brette Sandler ruffled bandeau top and bottoms, $163; shopbop.com
-
15. Eva Mendes
A bronzed and buff Eva Mendes drew all eyes in Capri wearing a neon-bright Lunazul string bikini. Mendes works with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to keep her toned physique. Her workouts, based on Pasternak’s 5-factor diet and fitness regimen, combine a 5-phase cardio and strength-training circuit. "We train different body parts each day, and change up her reps and sets and exercises every week," Pasternak says. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Insight bikini, $78; urbanoutfitters.com
-
16. Paris Hilton
Celebrity trainer Teddy Bass, who has worked with Paris Hilton, recommends his clients allow eight weeks to reach their bikini-body goals. "Bikini-ready bodies take one of two things: great genetics or hard work and conscious food choices," he says. For those of us without Hilton genes, Bass recommends an emphasis on cardio to burn off the calories paired with butt-toning squats and lunges. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Victoria's Secret Beach Sexy polka-dot monokini, $39; victoriassecret.com
-
17. Kristin Cavallari
Laguna Beach babe Kristin Cavallari (in Ed Hardy) worked with Mike Alexander to shape up for her new movie Wild Cherry. "Kristin really wanted to add more shape in her butt and legs, and lean up through her upper arms and shoulders," says Alexander. The trainer had Cavallari merge moves, such as one arm bicep curls with lunges, to get her stunning results. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Diane von Furstenberg print string bikini, $62.99; bluefly.com
-
18. Ashlee Simpson
Newly-engaged Ashlee Simpson (in Vitamin A) got ready to promote her new album Bittersweet World and grace the cover of Shape magazine with the aid of celebrity trainer Mike Alexander. Alexander helped Simpson tone up her midsection with reverse crunches, crunches on an incline bench and trunk rotation with medium medicine ball. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vitamin A bikini, $129; singer22.com
-
19. Penelope Cruz
Trainer Gunnar Peterson works hard with Penelope Cruz to keep her body in shape for movie roles, red carpet appearances and bikini season, but she doesn't let her time at the gym take over her life. "Fitness and body is only part of who she is; she's get in, get after it, get out," says Peterson. Her well-rounded, healthy lifestyle takes care of the rest. "You can tell when you look at Penelope that she sleeps well, hydrates and eats the right thing. She has a balanced life and it shows." Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Old Navy string bikini top, $16.50; oldnavy.com
Old Navy hipster bikini bottom, $16.50; oldnavy.com
-
20. Sienna Miller
Fun-loving Sienna Miller (in Rosa Cha) has the right kind of outlook for an optimum workout. "Attitude is everything when it comes to the body," says Yoga instructor Mandy Ingber. "I believe the thoughts we think while we are working on our bodies have an effect on the results." Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Vix metallic knit bikini, $220; shopbop.com
-
21. Mena Suvari
If you are going to tone up like Mena Suvari (in Salt Swimwear) you have to make it easy to fit a workout into your day. Celebrity trainer Patrick Murphy suggests creating a simple home gym with balance balls, dyna discs, half balls, jump ropes, resistance bands and a medicine ball. That way, you'll have endless ways to tone your abs down to Suvari size right at home! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Salt Swimwear bandeau bikini top and bottom, $154; couturecandy.com
-
22. Pink
If you've already got major muscle tone like Pink and want to avoid bulking up for body-baring summer apparel, celebrity trainer Valerie Waters suggests skipping the bike and Stairmaster. Waters, who has worked with clients like Jennifer Garner and Kate Beckinsale, recommends running on flat terrain and infusing yoga or Pilates into your workout routine to give your muscles a leaner look. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Love Surf Love polka-dot halter bikini with low-rise bottom, $96; instyleswimwear.com
-
23. Mischa Barton
Eager to hit the beach like Mischa Barton? Kickstart your bikini workout with Ramona Braganza's 3-2-1 Method. Mix up alternating through three 10-minute cardio sessions, two 10-minute circuit sessions and one 10-minute core session back to back. "Since the workout combines cardio sessions with circuit strength training sessions it is time efficient and keeps you burning calories the entire workout," Bragazanza explains. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL
Emilio Pucci bikini, $280; saksfifthavenue.com
