Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sexy Shoes
-
1. Satin Pumps
A silky finish adds extra appeal to smooth, bare legs.
Christian Louboutin pumps, $865; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
2. Nude
Flesh-toned stilettos add miles to your legs.
Bruno Frisoni sandals, $895; buy online now at vivre.com
Get this look for less
-
3. Exotic Skins
Opulent luxury in its finest form.
Alexander McQueen pumps, $735; net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
4. Platforms
The longer the leg, the sexier the look.
Fendi sandals, $770; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
5. T-Strap
A perfect complement to your pretty pedicure.
Burberry sandals, $695; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
6. Peekaboo Pumps
Show off just a hint of toe cleavage.
Giuseppe Zanotti pumps, $695; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
7. Mary-janes
A flirty heel on a lady like classic.
Oscar de la Renta mary-janes, $725; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
8. Sky-high Sandals
Strut your stuff in statuesque confidence.
Sergio Rossi sandals, $695; buy online now at shopbop.com
Get this look for less
-
9. Knee-high Boots
A stream lined silhouette is seductive and versatile.
Marc Jacobs boots, $1,195 ; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
10. Wrap Around
Crisscross details make your legs a striking standout.
Chloe boots, $760; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
11. Pointy Toe Pumps
Sharp and unfussy–this is a classic, no-nonsense staple.
Rupert Sanderson pumps, $795; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
12. Grommets
Tough accents add edge to a girly original.
Jimmy Choo sandals, $825; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
13. Peeptoe Booties
A playful, flattering spin on a Carrie Bradshaw favorite.
Manolo Blahnik booties, $755; buy online now at neimanmarcus.com
Get this look for less
-
14. Slouchy-Boots
A laid back take on a sexy original.
Stella McCartney boots, $795; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
15. Cage Sandals
Subtle cutouts make a bold statement.
Givenchy sandals, $765; buy online now at shopbop.com
Get this look for less
-
16. Motorcycle Boots
Comfortable and sexy when paired with a mini.
Miu Miu boots, $995; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
17. Sequined
A seductive embellishment to any ensemble.
Christian Louboutin pumps, $925; buy online now at net-a-porter.com
Get this look for less
-
18. Sling-backs
A sexy-chic staple for your shoe collection.
Donna Karan sandals, $495; buy online now at shopbop.com
Get this look for less
-
19. Patent Leather
High-gloss shine adds a sleek finish to any ensemble.
Derek Lam patent pumps, $695; buy online now at shopbop.com
Get this look for less
-
20. LeopardPumpsLeopardPumpsLeopardPumps
Animal prints were a staple of Old Hollywood sex symbols.
Lanvin pumps, $815; buy online now at kirnazabete.com
Get this look for less
