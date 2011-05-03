Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sexy Dresses Under $100
-
1. Belted LWDTalk about white hot! Use one of summer's It colors to amp up your tan—just ask Cameron Diaz.
Polyester dress, Miss Selfridge, $74; missselfridge.com.
-
2. Full-Skirted Print DressHello, color! Amp up your wardrobe with a bright, strapless mini. Take a tip from Blake Lively: don't compete with the vivid pattern—opt for classic stilettos and a sleek ponytail instead.
Cotton poplin dress, Delia's, $40; delias.com.
-
3. Plunging MiniThe already seductive LBD gets an extra jolt of va-va-va-voom from a modern, curve-enhancing silhouette. Cap sleeves make this design more seasonal than Zoe Saldana's version, but the deep V is year-round sexy.
Cotton dress, AllSaints Spitalfields, $95; allsaints.com.
-
4. Red Maxi DressNothing sizzles like this eye-catching hue. Style trick: cinch your design with a skinny belt a la Malin Akerman-head-to-toe scarlet's hotter when you can see your curves!
Laser-cut dress, H&M, $40; hm.com for stores.
-
5. Bright ShiftYou don't need to show a lot of skin to turn heads. A form-fitting dress in Scarlett Johansson's sunny yellow hue is all-day sexy. Top it off with a cardigan and flats for an afternoon get-together then toss that outer layer and add heels for a night on the town.
Polyester shift, ASOS, $83; asos.com.
-
6. Cut-Out DressPlay peek-a-boo with your summer wardrobe like Kate Bosworth. Call attention to the alluring sweetheart neckline with bright accents like oversized gems or a colorful bra (if you dare!).
Polyester dress, Topshop, $90; topshop.com.
-
7. Silver Sequin MiniSteal Taylor Swift's sparkle in an eye-catching tank dress. Work the modern metallic head-to-toe or paired with chic neutrals.
Sequin tank dress, Obey, $60; farfetch.com.
-
8. Blush Lace DressAdd some sugar to your spice with a pastel confection. Want to pump up the volume? Accessorize this sweet trend with with colorful heels like Diane Kruger's teal peep-toes.
Viscose dress, Cutie, $43; dorothyperkins.com.
