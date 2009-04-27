Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sexiest Swimsuits For Your Body
1. PetiteLess fabric across the hips gives the illusion of a tall frame.
Nylonspandex, Gap, $65; buy online now at gapbody.com.
2. Full BottomLow-riding boy shorts are sexy but still provide plenty of fabric on the backside.
Lycra-polyamide, Marzia Genesi Sea, $150; visit anthropologie.com for stores.
3. Long TorsoA thick band below the bust takes inches off a lengthy midsection
Nylon-spandex top and bottom ($34 each), Jolly Pop by Seven; at Dillard?s, 800-345-5273.
4. Short TorsoA low-slung belt lengthens a compact midsection.
Polyamide-elastane, Burberry, $250; visit burberry.com for stores.
5. Boyish ShapeInward-curving side panels create an hourglass silhouette.
Lycra, Adidas by Stella McCartney, $110; buy online now at shopadidas.com.
6. Full FigureAll-over ruching conceals bumps.
Nylon-spandex, DKNY, $108; at Bloomingdale?s, call 800-777-0000.
7. Small BustGathered fabric boosts the bustline, and a deep V creates the illusion of cleavage.
Nylon-spandex, La Blanca by Rod Beattie, $117; buy online now at nordstrom.com.
8. Plus-SizeIn sizes up to 24, the body-hugging Miratex fabric creates a smooth silhouette.
Miratex Lycra-spandex, Miraclesuit, $128; buy online now at macys.com.
9. Pear-ShapedTops and bottoms can be bought separately in different sizes.
Nylon-Lycra top ($56) and bottom ($54), J. Crew; buy online now at jcrew.com.
10. TummyHigh-waist, retro-cut bottoms hide bellies.
Nylon elastane, Lover, $225; visit totokaelo.com for stores.
11. Large BustAn underwire provides support in cup sizes up to DDD.
Nylon-spandex top ($121) and bottom ($72), Shoshanna; at Bloomingdales, call 800-777-0000.
12. Wide WaistA sexy keyhole-shaped cutout draws eyes to the narrowest part of your torso.
Nylon-Lycra, Shape FX, $39; buy online now at shapefx.com.
13. Full HipsDownplay your bottom half with a dark color below and lighter shade on top.
Poly-jersey top ($315) and bottom ($175), OMO Norma Kamali; buy online now at normakamalicollection.com.
