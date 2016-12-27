See the 12 Sexiest Red Carpet Dresses of 2016

There are sexy dresses, and then there are sexy dresses. 2016 delivered no shortage of the latter, with the sexiest of the sexiest led by Hollywood's most fearless. At the 2016 American Music Awards, Chrissy Teigen had everyone atwitter with her scandalously waist-high slit.
But she wasn't alone—the year saw an onslaught of racy, eyebrow-raising, wardrobe-malfunction-taunting slits, like Bella Hadid's custom Alexandre Vauthier number at Cannes or Bella Thorne's naked look, courtesy of Steven Khalil, at the Critics' Choice Awards, or Ciara's glittery Philipp Plein design at the Billboard Music Awards. There were also navel-plunging necklines, an alarming number of cut-outs, and completely see-through dresses. Scroll through to see what we're talking about. Below, the 12 sexiest red carpet dresses of 2016.
-
1. BELLA HADID
Bella Hadid in custom Alexandre Vauthier and De Grisogono jewels at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.
-
2. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen in Yousef Akba with Dsquared2 heels and a Monique Lhuillier clutch at the American Music Awards.
-
3. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne in Steven Khalil and Stuart Weitzman sandals at the Critics' Choice Awards.
-
4. Ciara
Ciara in Philipp Plein and Jacob & Co. jewelry at the Billboard Music Awards.
-
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner in Atelier Versace at the Met Gala.
-
6. Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio in Redemption at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS gala.
-
7. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner in Balmain at the Met Gala.
-
8. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron in Dior with jewelry by Harry Winston at the Academy Awards.
-
9. Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham in custom Naeem Khan and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the MTV Video Music Awards.
-
10. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West in vintage John Galliano and Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards.
-
11. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace with Swarovski crystals and Le Silla crystal-embellished pumps at the American Music Awards.
-
12. Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson in Céline and Jimmy Choo heels at the American Music Awards.