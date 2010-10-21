The first time Cindy Crawford wore a pair of cutoffs to down an ice-cold Pepsi it was 1991 and she was a 25-year-old supermodel. Eleven years later, in 2002, she reprised her role (this time with a Diet Pepsi) for a Superbowl ad that revealed her two real-life kids and the tagline of, "Some things never change. And some things do." Certainly left unchanged was her ability to seduce millions with a pair of short shorts.