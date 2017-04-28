Which Sex and the City Girl Are You, Based on Your Swimwear?

We all can admit to taking quizzes to find out which Sex and the City character we’re closest to (I’d like to think I’m a Carrie, but those quizzes don’t lie—I’m Charlotte all the way). Based on your personality, everyone associates with one of these girls, but basing it on style is a whole other ball game, as these girls rock their own personal style in all their outfits, even down to their swimsuits.
So, which style heroine do you embody with your swimsuit?
1. Carrie Bradshaw
You have to be daring to be a Carrie, especially when it comes to your outfits. Pattern mixing is a must, like pairing a python-print bikini with a striped skirt. And don’t forget your statement accessories!
Shop the Look: Melissa Odabash bikini, $218; intermixonline.com. Tome midiskirt, $995; net-a-porter.com. Gap cross-body, $30; gap.com. San Diego Hat Company hat, $33; amazon.com. Wizz wedges, $100; topshop.com. Arme de L’Amour cuff, $126; theoutnet.com.
2. Samantha Jones
If you’re a Samantha, you know it’s all about the wow factor, and that means bold prints, colors, and silhouettes—the whole nine yards. Samantha’s always showing a little skin, so how about a printed bikini with a fun sarong and statement bag?
Shop the Look: Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini, $395; modaoperandi.com. Caravana skirt, $120; net-a-porter.com. BaubleBar earrings, $48; baublebar.com. Sophie Anderson bag, $171; matchesfashion.com. Pierre Hardy mules, $865; net-a-porter.com.
3. Miranda Hobbes
Prints don’t scare a Miranda—as long as they’re muted and paired with classic accessories. Try teaming a flowy shirtdress with linen slides. Comfort is always key!
Shop the Look: Mara Hoffman one-piece, $225; matchesfashion.com. Ray-Ban aviators, $175; macys.com. Sensi Studio tote, $215; matchesfashion.com. Mikoh dress, $218; mikoh.com. Rag & Bone slides, $250; saks.com.
4. Charlotte York
Charlotte, the queen of classy, is all about clean lines and modest silhouettes. This high-waist gingham bikini paired with sleek wide-leg pants is practical but oh-so-chic!
Shop the Look: Solid & Striped bikini top, $73; matchesfashion.com. Solid & Striped bikini bottoms, $73; matchesfashion.com. LemLem pants, $275; modaoperandi.com. Topshop top, $25; topshop.com. A.P.C. sandals, $312; matchesfashion.com. Lord & Taylor studs, $30 (originally $60); lordandtaylor.com. Zara bag, $60; zara.com.