Kristin Davis, here in a black Zac Posen gown and Daniel Swarovski necklace, says her style has definitely changed since working on the show. "I was like a scared little girl-I hadn't been a designer person because they didn't cut for women with any curves," she says. "Pat said, 'You have curves and we're going to show them off and you're going to be a sexy secretary.' It took a while, but she finally had her way with me."