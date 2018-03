Jennifer Di Francesco, spa director at The Well Spa at Miramonte Resort amp Spa in Palm Springs, Calif., is all for at-home facials, but suggests leaving the extractions to your esthetician. “No self surgery,” she says. Try using a cream-based exfoliant with enzymes that remove dead skin cells. Helen Storer, spa director at L.A.’s Spa Luce , suggests starting your facial with some steam. Fill a large bowl with boiling water and add a few drops of essential oil. “Hold your freshly cleansed face six inches away from the water and drape a towel amp#91;over your headamp#93; to create a tent over the bowl, and let the steam penetrate your pores for five minutes.” You can then exfoliate and finish with a moisturizer.BUY ONLINE NOW F10 Enzymatic Smooth Radiance Facial Mask, Ren, $37; at barneys.com