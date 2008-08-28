Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
September: At-Home Spa Treatments
-
1. Create Ambiance at HomeA spa-like treatment is always within reach, and with a few extras, you can create a luxurious spa environment right at home. “Fill your home with soothing fragrances, oils, lotions, sea salts and candles,” says Cecilia Hercik, director of Spa Grande at the Grand Wailea Resort in Maui. She suggests Archipelago candles and Voluspa incense burning sticks in mango or lemon verbena, for a fresh and light citrus scent.
BUY ONLINE NOW Voluspa oil diffuser, $48; at b-glowing.com.
-
2. Rejuvenating FacialsJennifer Di Francesco, spa director at The Well Spa at Miramonte Resort amp Spa in Palm Springs, Calif., is all for at-home facials, but suggests leaving the extractions to your esthetician. “No self surgery,” she says. Try using a cream-based exfoliant with enzymes that remove dead skin cells. Helen Storer, spa director at L.A.’s Spa Luce, suggests starting your facial with some steam. Fill a large bowl with boiling water and add a few drops of essential oil. “Hold your freshly cleansed face six inches away from the water and drape a towel amp#91;over your headamp#93; to create a tent over the bowl, and let the steam penetrate your pores for five minutes.” You can then exfoliate and finish with a moisturizer.
BUY ONLINE NOW F10 Enzymatic Smooth Radiance Facial Mask, Ren, $37; at barneys.com.
-
3. Get CozyFor any at-home spa session, you’ll feel that much better if you’re equipped with a plush robe and slippers. “They make you feel just like being at a luxurious spa,” says Hercik. If you get too warm in a big chenille robe, try a thinner cotton version or a sarong instead.
BUY ONLINE NOW Terry robe, Brooks Brothers, $148; at brooksbrothers.com.
-
4. Soothing SoakCan’t get to the spa for a deep-tissue rub? Get in the tub with a neck and shoulder massager. “One of the most relaxing things you can do is soak in a tub with a mask on your face and a candle burning,” says Di Francesco. When you first get in the tub, “Mindfully tell the muscles to relax,” says Jose Maria Lizarraga, spa supervisor of the Cactus Spa at the Sheraton Hacienda del Mar in Los Cabos, Mexico. “Start with the face, move on to the neck, shoulders and finish with toes.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Massaging bath pillow, Pretika, $31; at target.com.
-
5. Zen MusicSince the goal is tranquility, Storer says, “Turn off your phone and Blackberry… and leave the outside world outside,” To help you wind down, create a soothing vibe with calming music like SOGO Liquid Mind Experience or Unwind by Sommerset Entertainment.
BUY ONLINE NOW Relax CD, $15; at amazon.com.
-
6. Freshen Up Your Nails“Hands and feet are the most neglected areas of our bodies,” says Hercik. An at-home manicure and pedicure isn’t as difficult as it may seem-and it will save you time and money. Arm yourself with the right tools and a little patience, and you’ll be fully equipped when a much needed paint touch-up is required.
BUY ONLINE NOW Liquid cuticle remover, Butter London, $20; at beauty.com; Nail clippers, Titania, $7; at beauty.com; Nail file, e.l.f., $1.50; at beauty.com; Butter hand cream, Neutrogena, $5.50; at beauty.com.
-
7. Keep it All-NaturalMake an at-home spa day truly organic with homemade products. Hercik suggests combining two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and four drops of jasmine oil for a rejuvenating facial moisturizer.
BUY ONLINE NOW Jasmine face oil, In Fiore, $58; at beautyhabit.com.
-
8. Luxe Touches"What better way to add a touch of luxury than with a glass of champagne," says Di Francesco. Drop some fresh berries in the glass for a healthy antioxidant. Also, slice up a cucumber, place them on your eyelids and top with a wash cloth that's been chilled in the refrigerator. These little touches go a long way to making your home spa feel that much more glamorous.
BUY ONLINE NOW Champagne Brut, Piper Heidsieck, $37; at bevmo.com.
