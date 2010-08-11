Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
September Deals & Steals
1. 20% Off Colorful Makeup!It’s hard to decide which looks prettier, YSL's luxurious shadows on your eyes or in their palettes.
4 Colour Harmony for Eyes in Absinthe Green, Yves Saint Laurent, $18.40 after discount (originally $22.99); at beautyticket.com.
Palette D’Artiste Collector Powder for Eyes, Yves Saint Laurent, $20 after discount (originally $24.99); at beautyticket.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
2. 20% Off Statement Necklaces!Intertwined pastel ribbons get unexpected edge from rhinestones and spikes.
Blue silk ribbon, suede and rhinestone necklace, Jewelry by Beth Lauren, $124 after discount (originally $155); at bethlauren.com.
Green silk ribbon, metal and rhinestone necklace, Jewelry by Beth Lauren, $68 after discount (originally $85); at bethlauren.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off both items. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
3. Delicate Earrings 20% Off!Brighten a dark palette with sweet, rosy danglers.
Resin and brass earrings, Lulu Frost, $72 after discount (originally $90); at charmandchain.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
4. Peekaboo Booties 20% Off!Pair these patent leather cutout heels with vibrant tights for fall.
Patent leather booties, Coye Nokes, $416 after discount (originally $520); at coyenokes.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
5. Designer Bags 20% Off!Zippers and buckles aren’t just stylish embellishments on Tano’s leather messenger—small compartments keep your must-haves handy.
Leather messenger, Tano, $212 after discount (originally $265); at stefanibags.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
6. Stylish Sportswear 20% Off!Topped with a cool blouse, these sweats are sharp enough to wear to the office.
Silk chiffon top, Smitten NYC, $149.60 after discount (originally $182); at smittennyc.com.
Wool and polyester pants, Smitten NYC, $96 after discount (originally $120); at smittennyc.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any full-priced purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
7. Cocktail Ring 20% Off!Kendra Scott’s trademark crystal clusters look especially ravishing around your finger.
Crystal and gold-plated ring, Kendra Scott, $60 each after discount (originally $75); at kendrascott.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
8. High-Contrast Chains 20% Off!This woven bib looks most dynamic worn over a solid T.
Metal and grosgrain ribbon necklace, Talbots, $63.20 after discount (originally $79); at talbots.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
9. Fragrant Lotions 20% Off!The only thing lovelier than MOR’s sweet lychee scent is its decorative floral packaging.
Lychee flower body butter, MOR Cosmetics, $20.80 after discount (originally $26); at morcosmetics.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INS02 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
10. Egyptian-Inspired Earrings 20% Off!Jade stones and ancient hieroglyphics provide exotic influences for this surprisingly affordable accessory.
Metal earrings, Shop4Sparkles, $12 after discount (originally $15); at shop4sparkles.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
11. Sporty Watches 20% Off!RumbaTime’s silicone styles are flexible in more ways than one: There’s a colorful option to match any ensemble!
Silicone watch, RumbaTime, $16 each after discount (originally $20); at marissacollections.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any RumbaTime watch. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
12. Italian Handbags 20% Off!This European import has become an L.A. favorite among stars like Jessica Alba, Halle Berry and Ashley Greene.
Leather bag, Moni Moni, $468 after discount (originally $585); at shopthetrendboutique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
13. Hair Care Necessities 20% Off!Don’t have much space in your medicine cabinet? Straighten your strands with irons cool enough to leave on your counter.
Extra wide thermo styler, Amika, $116 after discount (originally $145); at folica.com.
DETAILS
Receive free shipping and 20% off orders of $75 or more. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
14. Ombre Scarves 25% Off!A minimalist pairing of black, gray and navy looks chic with jeans and a T-shirt.
Wool scarf, Elk Accessories, $74.25 after discount (originally $99); at elkaccessories.com.au.
DETAILS
Receive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE25 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
15. Lip-Enhancing Gloss 20% Off!This organic treatment packs a plumping punch and the sweet smell of berry or mint.
Gloss & Plump in raspberry, Skin by Monica, $14.36 after discount (originally $17.95); at skinbymonica.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
16. High-Contrast Necklace 20% Off!Geometric black glass beads lend a modern contrast to White House Black Market’s ladylike strands.
Metal necklace with glass and acrylic beads, White House Black Market, $70.40 after discount (originally $88); at whitehouseblackmarket.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code 9201 or mention at checkout (offer excludes outlet stores). Offer not valid on previously purchased merchandise. One time use only, may not be combined with other coupons, offers or events. No cash value. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
17. Boyfriend Blazer 20% Off!Roll up the sleeves and cinch the waist with a belt for a feminine spin on this menswear-inspired jacket.
Polyester-rayon blazer, Necessary Objects by Ady Gluck, $62.40 after discount (originally $78); at fredflare.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
18. Studded Bag 20% Off!This date night-worthy clutch is roomy enough to fit your phone, keys and wallet!
Leather clutch, Kenneth Cole New York, $103.20 after discount (originally $129); at kennethcole.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item (online only). Enter promo code STYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
19. Stacked Rings 20% Off!Add extra impact to a solitaire by sandwiching it between these multi-tonal bands.
Gold vermeil and gemstone rings, Covet Jewellery, $159.20 each after discount (originally $199); at covetnyc.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
20. Cozy Vest 20% Off!Aeropostale’s printed knit transitions seamlessly from outerwear to inner-layer as the weather cools.
Cotton vest, Aeropostale, $56 after discount (originally $70); at aeropostale.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this Fairisle Sweater #9104 (online only, limit one per customer, discount cannot be applied to previous purchases). Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th, or while supplies last.
21. Restorative Eye Treatment 20% Off!Erase years of damage in minutes with Youthology’s 90 Second serum.
90 Second Wrinkle Removing eye serum, Youthology, $31.96 after discount (originally $39.95); at tryyouthology.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
22. Hand-Cut Jewelry 20% Off!A subtle way to wear animal prints: etched on these leopard earrings.
Brass earrings, Polli, $47.96 after discount (originally $59.95); at polli.com.au.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
23. Filigree Cuff 20% Off!This structured brocade bracelet goes stylishly with an understated outfit.
Swarovski crystal and brass-plated cuff, A.V. Max, $68 after discount (originally $85); at avmaxaccessories.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
24. Romantic Necklace 40% Off!Accent your décolletage by pairing this whimsical pendant with a plunging neckline.
Glass and gold-plated necklace, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, $99 after discount (originally $165); at 212-944-6480.
DETAILS
Receive 40% off this item. Mention promo code INSTYLE40 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
25. 20% Off Classic Fashions!Backpacks are… well, back, and they’ve never looked better!
Canvas bag with leather straps, Boden, $70.40 after discount (originally $88); at bodenusa.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code ST20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
26. Edgy Danglers 20% Off!The price is sweet, while the jagged design is anything but!
Metal earrings, Shock, $12 after discount (originally $15); at shockboutique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from August 16th to September 30th.
27. Win a Spiked Hobo!Enter now through September for a chance to win this blush bag.
Leather bag, Romygold, $640; at romygold.com.
DETAILS
Visit romygold.com for a chance to win one of two bags. Enter from August 16th to September 30th.
28. Win a Decleor Gift Set!Enter now through September for a chance to win a Decleor gift set worth $352.
Hydra Floral Gel Cream for Eyes, Decleor, $43; at decleordirect.com.
DETAILS
Visit decleordirect.com for a chance to win one of four gift sets. Enter from August 16th to September 30th.
29. Win a Designer Clutch!Enter now through September for a chance to win a Tory Burch bag.
Leather clutch, Tory Burch, $325; at pricegrabber.com.
DETAILS
Visit pricegrabber.com for a chance to win one of five bags. Enter from August 16th to September 30th.
30. Win Slanted Tweezers!Enter now through September for a chance to win a pair.
Slant tweezer, Tweezerman, $20; at tweezerman.com.
DETAILS
Visit tweezerman.com for a chance to win one of 100 tweezers. Enter from August 16th to September 30th.
31. Win Denim Trousers!Enter now through September for a chance to win this pair of jeans.
Cotton Sierra Trouser in Brightside, Raven Denim, $198; at ravendenim.com.
DETAILS
Visit ravendenim.com for a chance to win one of five pairs. Enter from August 16th to September 30th.
