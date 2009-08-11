Present this offer August 21, 2009 through September 30, 2009. To redeem in store, print out must be presented and Associate must enter promotion code “108020603”. To redeem online, promotion code “instyle09” must be entered during checkout. To receive 20% discount, a minimum purchase of $100 is required. Offer may be used only once. Taxes, shipping and handling fees, purchases of gift cards, charges for gift boxes and payment of an Ann Taylor or LOFT account are excluded from the discount and do not count towards the qualifying amount. Not valid at LOFT stores, Ann Taylor Factory stores, LOFT Outlet stores, LOFTonline.com, on purchases of gift cards, on payment of Ann Taylor or LOFT accounts or in conjunction with any other offer. No adjustments to prior purchases. Not valid for cash.