Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
September 7-13
1. NY Fashion Week: Day 3Rain and impending puddles did not stop Ashley Greene, Rachel McAdams and Leighton Meester from attending fashion shows and happening after parties in N.Y.C. Plus Alexander Wang’s latest lineup-inspired by American football!
THE STARS
amp#149; Rachel McAdams and Leighton Meester perched front row at Wunderkind
amp#149; Ashley Greene admired pastel frocks at the at Alice + Olivia party
amp#149; See all the stars including Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Stroup, Shenae Grimes and more
RUNWAY SHOWS
amp#149; Alexander Wang
-
2. Don't Miss the First 30 Minutes of MTV's Video Music AwardsInsiders at MTV promise the first 30 minutes of the Video Music Awards tonight will be action-packed, including Janet Jackson's tribute to Michael Jackson, performances by Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, and appearances from Shakira and Taylor Lautner. After that, you can expect Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Leighton Meester, and a look at never-before-seen footage from Twilight sequel New Moon and the Michael Jackson documentary This Is It.
See the red carpet arrivals live on MTV.com starting at 8PM EST and check back here tomorrow morning for our favorite red carpet moments and highlights from the show and after parties.
-Joe Berean
-
3. Designer Inspiration We Love: Julie HausJulie Haus knows the value of a good laugh-her latest lineup is a nod to the master of silly, Charlie Chaplin. ?The silhouettes mimic Chaplin?s style in a modern, androgynous way,? said Haus. The designer mixed her signature girly separates with paper bag trousers, topcoats and quirky hats (by milliner-to-watch Gigi Burris) for a sugary-sweet take on tomboy.
-Joyann King
-
4. Runway Look of the Day: Boy Band of OutsidersMy top pick from the collections yesterday was Boy Band of Outsiders's navy double-breasted coat-a perfectly modern take on the men's navy blazer. The model's bleach blond hair and aviator sunglasses were chic and her undone look created a cool contrast to the classic style.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
5. Buy Kat Dennings's Red Carpet Dress For $100!When she stopped by our portrait lounge, Kat Dennings told us that she'd found the perfect dress to wear on the red carpet at the premiere of Defendor at the Toronto Film Festival. "I got it at TopShop," Dennings said of the super-cool taffeta "prom" dress she scored for just $100. "It's different, but I like to try out new looks."
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
6. NY Fashion Week: Day 2The second day of N.Y.C. Fashion Week was chock full of First Lady-approved style and stars out on the town in support of their favorite designer lines. Plus catwalk creations from Jason Wu and Rag & Bone!
THE STARS
• Amanda Peet and Kerry Washington front row at Jason Wu
• Molly Sims joined Rachel Zoe to fete her new collection for QVC
• See all the stars including Charlize Theron, Becki Newton, AnnaLynne McCord and more
RUNWAY SHOWS
• Jason Wu
• Rag & Bone
• Whitney Eve by Whitney Port
-
7. Star Treatment at InStyle's TIFF Portrait LoungeThe hottest stars at the Toronto Film Festival are stopping by the InStyle portrait studio. After posing for photos and filling us in on their movies, Amanda Seyfried, Olivia Wilde and Megan Fox can take a quick break for a Sephora make-up touch-up or pick out a bauble courtesy of A Diamond is Forever. While Seyfried and Rachelle Lefevre chose rings from Kathleen Diresta, Kat Dennings picked out a necklace from William Goldberg. The best part? We're not just about the indulgences-we've partnered with the ONEXONE Foundation, which helps provide clean water, health care and educational opportunities to children in some of the world's poorest areas.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
8. Kerry Washington's Top Pick At Jason WuAt Jason Wu's show, Kerry Washington gave the models on the runway some competition in a sexy minidress from the designer's resort collection that Wu personally fitted for her the previous day. "He kept the new collection hidden from me though!" said Washington. We caught up with her after Wu's Tara Donovan-inspired show to find out which look she wants in her closet next season. While she admitted to picking out looks for her front row neighbor Amanda Peet, she did save one for herself. "My favorite was the black and silver foil dress-it was amazing!" she said.
-Joyann King
-
9. Runway Look of the Day: Jason WuMy top pick from the collections yesterday was Jason Wu's ivory shirred-silk trench. It was worn over a strapless lace dress on the runway, but the jacket itself could be worn as a dress because of the light fabric and snug fit. A trench in chiffon has a perfect mix of feminine and masculine qualities-very alluring!
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
10. The Venice Film Festival's Fashion ShowNew York is not the only city in the midst of a fashion moment; Julianne Moore and Diane Kruger are heating up the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Moore dazzled in a gown by Tom Ford while promoting the designer's directorial debut (Moore stars in Ford's new film A Single Man) and Kruger wowed in a flirty dress and towering Yves Saint Laurent booties. Eat your heart out New York Fashion Week!
-Joyann King
-
11. Fashion Week Moment: Mommy and Me MohawksGwen Stefani and her oldest son Kingston had a hip mommy and me moment yesterday, sporting matching bleach blond mohawks at the L.A.M.B. Spring 2010 presentation. Stefani's signature punk rock style must be hereditary!
- Joyann King
-
12. Twilight vs. True Blood Vampire Showdown!Who would you rather take a bite out of you? We put leading vamps Robert Pattinson and Alexander Skarsgard in a head-to-head battle to settle the debate once and for all. Cast your vote in our juicy poll, and make sure your man makes the cut!
-Hannah Morrill
-
13. NY Fashion Week: Day 1Shopping, shows and fashion galore-the first day of New York Fashion Week brought out the industry’s inner party animal with stores open late, and champagne and stars aplenty. Plus new looks on the runway from Monique Lhuillier and BCBG Max Azria!
THE STARS
amp#149; Debra Messing and Michael Kors celebrate Fashion’s Night Out at Macy’s
amp#149; Michelle Trachtenberg and Katy Perry meet up at the Guiseppe Zanotti boutique
amp#149; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen mix drinks at Bergdorf Goodman
amp#149; See all the stars including Blake Lively, Charlize, Theron, Sarah Jessica Parker and more
RUNWAY SHOWS
amp#149; BCBG Max Azria
amp#149; Monique Lhuillier
-
14. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Eva Mendes in floor-length Calvin Klein, Whitney Port in a Moschino Cheap and Chic minidress, Ginnifer Goodwin in sequined Marc Jacobs, Blake Lively in a flirty white tiered dress and Audrina Patridge in a See by Chloe black dress.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
-
15. Runway Look of the Day: Prabal GurungGurung's spring collection was gorgeous-he is a master at draping and his fabrics are simply beautiful. While I had several favorites, the look I loved most was the red silk and cotton charmeuse draped dress with black gazar insets. It's modern, but also has a timeless quality-a balance that is very hard to achieve.
- Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
16. Buy BCBG Hot From the RunwayThe BCBG Max Azria Spring 2010 collection hit this catwalk at 10am this morning and it is already for sale! Choose from either the white t-shirt dress or the boldly printed style-wear them now with black tights and booties. Talk about real time fashion!
-Joyann King
-
17. David Arquette and Ben Harper Are Designing MenPROPR, the contemporary-meets-classic line (which includes pieces for both men and women) created by David Arquette, David Bedwell and Ben Harper has taken up temporary residence in Venice Beach and the men behind the label are taking a very hands-on approach. "Ben found the store and we fell in love with it," says Arquette, who with Harper and Bedwell is actually one of the pop-up shop's sales staff. "My wife [Courteney Cox Arquette] was a part of designing the store, she even helped put up the awning!" When Harper and Arquette are not sweeping the walkway, spinning tunes or serving customers, they are often hanging out with the curious fans who stop by. "My wife [Laura Dern] and Courteney have huge influence and input on the line," Ben told us. "They really, watch-dogged us as we created the fall collection. They were not shy!"
Check out PROPR's fall collection!
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
18. Sneak Peek: Grayce by Molly SimsMolly Sims's showed off her new jewelry collection for HSN, Grayce by Molly Sims, in layers of gold necklaces last night. Referencing style icons like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, Sims's collection is a chic combination of 1920s art deco and understated glamour-not to mention everything is under $100! The tassel earrings ($50) and deco cuff ($90) add instant chic to any look. The complete collection will be available on HSN.com this November.
- Joyann King
-
19. Rugby 'Make Your Own' Now on iPhoneYour go-to label for collegiate-cool just went digital. Rugby 'Make Your Own', a service that allows you to play designer on everything from cardigans to dresses, is now an iPhone application. You can customize your picture, design personalized Rugby shirts, purchase your creation and even upload your designs for others to see and buy-all from your phone! The most popular design each day will be featured for all to see-Happy Designing!
- Joyann King
-
20. Lunchtime Links!
Aniston sings! "I can carry a tune," promises the actress of her Goree Girls musical debut. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Julianne Moore designed a whimsical bird cage charm for QVC to benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. [QVC.com]
Narciso Rodriguez may partner with eBay on a lower-priced line! Doubtless famous fan (and noted bargain shopper) Michelle Obama has her fingers crossed. [NYmag.com]
No need to wait for New Moon-channel Bella and Edward with makeup from Twilight Beauty, now on presale. [TwilightBeauty.com]
Oh, Paula! Daytime mainstay Ellen DeGeneres will be moonlighting as the fourth judge on American Idol. [EW.com]
Bugaboo is no longer just about stylish strollers-beginning October 1st, the brand will be donating 1% of their revenue to (RED) to help fund AIDS education in Africa. [Bugaboo.com]
-
21. Fashion Week: Launch PartiesLast night Blake Lively helped Anna Sui launch her Gossip Girl-inspired Target collection, while Molly Sims celebrated her new line of jewels for HSN. But it was Charlize Theron that had the most envious night, rubbing elbows with some of New York's finest designers-Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta and Zac Posen!
THE STARS
• Charlize Theron celebrates with Vera Wang at Saks Fifth Avenue
• Blake Lively joins Anna Sui at the launch of her new Target collection
• Molly Sims launches her jewelry line with a star-studded dinner
• Zac Posen and Rachel Zoe mingle at Saks Fifth Avenue
• Gwen Stefani shows off her latest collection for L.A.M.B.
-
22. Bloggers Take Over the Front RowIt seems fashion bloggers are the new It crew at New York Fashion Week with Susie Bubble of stylebubble.com spotted front row at the Michael Angel show and Rumi Neely of fashiontoast.com and Bryan Boy of bryanboy.com front and center at BCBG. Let the blogging wars begin!
- Joyann King
-
23. News Flash: Cat's Back!Season six of So You Think You Can Dance premiered last night and while we loved the brilliant (and sometimes hilarious) dance auditions, one thing was missing-host Cat Deeley's perfect on-stage style! The blond Brit has struck a major fashion chord that has fans following her wardrobe choices with bated breath. "Some days it's all about backless, slashed to the thigh, diamante extravaganza and some days it's about a very classic Yves St. Laurent smoking suit, and it just depends on the day!" said Deeley, who famously styles herself.
Watch SYTYCD Tuesday and Wednesday nights on Fox, and visit InStyle.com the day after for Deeley's wardrobe details.
- Joyann King
-
24. More '80s Fashion Spotted on the SATC2 SetWhile filming the Sex and The City sequel yesterday in N.Y.C., Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were spotted in what appears to be a another flashback to the '80s. Carrie was dressed exactly like Madonna, while Samantha channeled rock star Debbie Harry of Blondie!
- Joyann King
-
25. It's a Boy! Nicole Richie's Latest Design"In the middle of night, the very early hours of September 9, 2009, Sparrow James Midnight Madden was born," Nicole Richie announced on her personal site. With a jewelry line named after brand-new big sis, Harlow, and a maternity line with A Pea in the Pod, we can only guess what stylish ideas will take flight with the family's latest addition. Congratulations to Nicole and Joel!
-Betony Toht
-
26. First Lady Style Stands the Test of TimeIn honor of John and Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding anniversay, LIFE.com has released never-before-seen photos of Jackie. Among the new shots is one of the First Lady wearing a color-block shift dress in 1962. The look is similar to the Jason Wu sheath Michelle Obama wore earlier this summer, proving again that the classic silhouettes Jackie O made famous will always stand the test of time.
Check out the full gallery of Jackie Kennedy Onassis's rare photos on Life.com.
- Joyann King
-
27. Lunchtime Links!
Lindsay Lohan was named "Artistic Adviser" for Ungaro-expect a season full of leggings. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Spoiler Alert: SATC2 might involve a gay wedding and guest star Miley Cryus! amp#91;MSN.comamp#93;
Death Cab for Cutie's New Moon single is available for preview, but if that won't cut it, you can pre-order the entire soundtrack for $500! amp#91;Stylecaster.comamp#93;
Lunchtime Video: Check out Tyra Banks sans weave! amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
All-American brand Gap will debut a collaborative pop-up store with French boutique Merci in Soho tomorrow, featuring must-have items like these leopard gloves-tres chic! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
Spoiler Alert: If you didn't catch the premiere of Melrose Place last night, don't click below! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
-
28. Ever Wonder What Happens Backstage at a Fashion Show?Now you can find out thanks to the Sundance Channel's new four-part documentary, The Day Before . The series follows designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, Karl Lagerfeld, Sonia Rykiel and Jean Paul Gaultier in the final 36 hours leading up to their Fall 2009 season catwalk shows. Last night, Leighton Meester (in Proenza Schouler) attended the show's premiere on the arms of the designer duo. We asked Hernandez to tell us the worst thing that has happened the day before a show: "Last spring the roof caved in on our studio. One of the water towers broke… We were wrapping up the clothes when it happened—an all-white collection!" he said. Sounds like must-see TV!
The Day Before premieres tonight at 10PM EST on the Sundance Channel.
Check out Full Frontal Fashion's newly-launched website and visit InStyle.com daily for more Fashion Week scoop.
- Joyann King
-
29. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: TemperleyAlice Temperley tells us her Spring 2010 collection is inspired by the "circus-a statement of bold pattern and color reflecting the celebration of joy and the human spirit through the good and the bad times."
Check back for our daily coverage of New York Fashion Week starting tomorrow.
- Joyann King
-
30. Thanks a Million @InStyle Twitter Followers!We've reached the 1,000,000 mark on Twitter and to celebrate, we're offering four days of giveaways to our loyal followers. Starting today, check out our Twitter page at noon EST for a special message. Be one of the first 50 to re-Tweet it and you'll take home a gift from ShopBop.com, TheFairest.com, Ole Henrikson or Victoria's Secret. And keep coming back for our Twitter updates from New York Fashion Week, the MTV VMAs and the Toronto Film Festival!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
31. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Yigal AzrouelYigal Azrouel tells us his Spring 2010 collection will be "rich in texture and strong graphic elements." If this sketch is any indication, we predict a bold use of color as well.
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (tomorrow!) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
32. Style on Set: Carrie Bradshaw's Fashion FlashbacksSarah Jessica Parker's wardrobe for the sequel of Sex and the City is starting to resemble a fashion time machine. First, with Parker spotting wearing a '90s-inspired ensemble complete with a stomach-baring plaid shirt and Z Cavaricci jeans (remember those?) with teetering Brian Atwood pumps on the set. Then, in a newspaper print Dior by John Galliano dress from his Fall 2000 collection that Carrie wore back in season three of the television series. It seems Patricia Field is not only hitting up vintage stores for the sequel's wardrobe, but Carrie's very own closet as well!
- Joyann King
-
33. Believe: Melanie Oudin's Custom Adidas SneakersMelanie Oudin is officially tennis's newest darling, thanks in part to her to her on-court wardrobe. Oudin, who came into the US Open ranked 70th, beat superstar Maria Sharapova in the upset of the tournament wearing custom-designed pink and yellow Adidas sneakers with the words "Believe" emblazoned on the heel of shoes. Most players opt for their name on the heel, but Oudin's boyfriend suggested the encouraging word instead. While her "Believe" shoes are not yet available, you can design your own version at adidas.com-underdog status not required.
- Joyann King
-
34. Enter To Win The Color Of InStyleA longtime friend of the magazine, OPI was so excited about our 15th anniversary that they created an InStyle Red nail polish to match the rich color we've often used on our cover logo and in our layouts. Nothing beats a classic red manicure, so enter to win for a chance to be one of the lucky 1,500 readers to snag a limited-edition bottle.
-
35. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Herve Leger, BCBG & Max AzriaMax Azria has his hands full this coming fashion week designing not one, but three collections for Spring 2010. For Herve Leger (left) he tells us he is inspired by "Artisan hand treatments." For BCBG (middle) he describes the collection as "street meets art" and for his namesake collection (right) he said he is inspired by "movement" and an "effortless silhouette." Visit our Designer Central on September 16th for the full collections.
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
36. Lunchtime Links!
Lady Gaga is all over New York Fashion Week with scheduled performances at Givenchy Play's launch party and possibly Marc Jacobs's after-party-let her fashion show begin! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
You might just be the next Karl Lagerfeld. Try your hand at designing a custom Chanel 2.55 handbag at their Soho boutique this Thursday and give the Karl a run for his money. amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
Mark Your Calendars: Fashion's Night Out is this Thursday. Prepare to shop late into the evening while enjoying special discounts on your favorite designers like Ralph Lauren and Christian Dior. amp#91;Fashionsnightout.comamp#93;
Keeping in theme, Oprah Winfrey is set to chair next year's Met gala celebrating the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibit. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
Piperlime.com launched apparel today, look for labels you love like Citizens of Humanity and Marc by Marc Jacobs alongside their extensive shoe selection! amp#91;Piperlime.comamp#93;
Michelle Obama is a true-blooded American claiming french fries as her favorite food! amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
-
37. Fashion Week Sneak Peek: Jason WuJason Wu tells us his Spring 2010 collection is inspired by Sally, the heroine from The Nightmare Before Christmas. "The bold pink topstitching on this sheath dress adds a pop of color and a Tim Burton-esque touch to the collection," said Wu. Visit our Designer Central on September 12th for the full collection.
Check back daily until the first day of fashion week (September 11th) for more exclusive sketches.
- Joyann King
-
38. Spring 2010 Fashion Week on InStyle.comIt's that time of year again, when well-heeled celebrities, editors and tastemakers flock to New York, Milan and Paris to see what will be hot next season. The festivities officially kick off this Thursday, but you can whet your fashion whistle now with a sneak peek at exclusive sketches from top designers, and by revisiting the stars that made stylish front-row appearances last season.
GET YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-Amy Barton
