September 28-October 4
1. Happy Anniversary Mr. and Mrs. Obama!On October 3rd in 1992, our President and First Lady tied the knot in Chicago. Even back then Mrs. O was the picture of stylish sophistication in an off-the-shoulder satin gown and princess-length veil; President Obama also kept it classic in a black tux. Seventeen years later, the Obamas are still going strong. Who couldn’t see the love between them as they danced together at the Inaugural Ball in January? We’re guessing the President has some extra-special plans to commemorate another year of wedded bliss, so stay tuned to our style diary to find out what Michelle Obama wears for their big night out. Congrats to our First Couple!
-Jeanine Edwards
2. Rihanna Takes On the City of Light in Not-So-Basic Black!Never one to pass up a fashion challenge, Rihanna has hit the Paris shows in edgy, straight-from-the-runway pieces in shades of noir. For Gareth Pugh's latest outing, she showed some skin in a peek-a-boo sheer striped dress; at Balmain she wore a bold-shouldered blazer and satin harem pants from the line. And today, Rihanna sat front-row at Christian Dior in an ultra-mini design complete with a cocktail hat. We can't wait to see what comes next-nous vous aimons, Riri!
See the latest runway looks and front-row stars at Paris Fashion Week.
-Betony Toht
3. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Drew Barrymoore in skin-tight L'Wren Scott, Rachel Bilson in a gorgeous Ferragamo gown, Courtney Cox in a purple sweater dress and studded shoes, Rumer Willis in a classic white dress and Vanessa Hudgens in a Camilla and Marc frock.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
4. Runway Look of the Day: LanvinLanvin's sleeveless tuxedo dress was tres chic! His smoking look are always the best and the new short length adds subtle, yet undeniable sex appeal.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
5. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: MilitaryAt Balmain, Christophe Decarnin gave his trademark party gear a military makeover. It was as high-impact as you’d expect, yet at the same time as nonchalant as could be. Military-inspired clothes are a great trend to wear now: pair khaki and olive colored items with bright pieces for a look that's so cool you'll never want to give it up-even when the weather warms up.
Chloe booties, $695; visit net-a-porter.com.
Chloe bag, $1,405; visit net-a-porter.com.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
6. BOOK FLASH: Simple Skin Beauty by Dr. Ellen MarmurWant skin like Anne Hathaway and Kerry Washington? Get on track with easy tips from dermatologist Ellen Marmur's new book Simple Skin Beauty.
Wear Sunscreen: It keeps your collagen young, and packs your skin tight so the pores stay tiny.
Exfoliate: Choose physical ones with a gritty texture or chemical formulas with glycolic acid-they both work to release dead skin and give a radiant glow.
Moisturize: This one may seem like a no-brainer, but lotions or creams after the shower and before bed are key components for preserving pretty skin.
Pick up a copy today for more of Marmur's doctor approved tips.
-Hannah Morrill
7. Runway Look of the Day: BalenciagaThe leather skirts at Balenciaga were pleated and laser-cut to look like quills-amazing! Nicolas Ghesquiere's ability to work with fabrics in new way is astonishing!
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
8. How To Wear High-TopsIf you are itching to rock high-tops like cool-girls Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymoore but worried about how to style them-fear no more! We asked Holli Rogers of Net-a-porter.com for tips on how to chic-tify these retro (and super comfy!) kicks. "Wear them with a boyfriend blazer, skinny cigarette pants or jeans and a vibrant tank for a downtown look. If you prefer wearing dresses, an A-line hemline that falls above the knee looks best," she said.
Clockwise from top: Pierre Hardy, $430; call 949-642-4423, Converse, $65; visit converse.com, Lanvin, $595; visit net-a-porter.com, Creative Recreation, $95; visit shopcreativerec.com, Keds, $65; visit keds.com.
- Joyann King
9. Gossip Girl Costumer Eric Daman Knows What We Want!We were thrilled when Gossip Girl's head costume designer, Eric Daman, invited us over to talk about his new book, You Know You Want It: Style-Inspiration-Confidence. "The book encourages women to develop their own aesthetic rather than copying someone else’s style." Daman got his start in TV when he ran into Sex and The City's Pat Field, who needed an assistant. "Working with Sarah Jessica was amazing!" he recalls. From Carrie and Samantha to Blair and Serena, Daman knows what women want and how to help them get it. Look for the book on shelves in December.
You know you want to pre-order it! Reserve your copy of Daman's style guide at amazon.com.
-Bronwyn Barnes and Lorelei Marfil
10. Lunchtime LinksTune in to Project Runway on October 15th to watch the contestants design a concert costume for Christina Aguilera. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
She's a Victoria's Secret Angel and Orlando Bloom's main squeeze, now model Miranda Kerr is a budding beauty mogul too. amp#91;Modelinia.comamp#93;
Create your own A/X Sunglass ad for a chance to win a trip to the Winter Music Conference in Miami. amp#91;axsolarstyle.comamp#93;
Balmain vs. Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week! Fashion journalist Suzy Menkes breaks it down by the numbers. amp#91;nytimes.comamp#93;
'80s supermodel Christy Brinkley joins the cast of Ugly Betty. amp#91;vogue.co.ukamp#93;
Designing duo Mark Badgley and James Mischka are in talks to create a lifestyle collection for HSN. amp#91;nymag.comamp#93;
11. We're Obsessed!I'd like to introduce you to our latest and greatest feature: We're Obsessed! It's a daily shrine to the drool-worthy clothes, shoes, bags and jewelry that have our editors going gaga. Megan Deem, InStyle's Fashion Features Editor, loves these multi-colored jeweled Louboutins in part because a "super-stylish" friend declared them "outfit-makers". I couldn't agree more-stars like Nicole Richie, Katy Perry and Sarah Jessica Parker have all been spotted wearing Louboutin's glittery pumps to amp up their red-carpet looks. It looks like we just discovered their next (and even more fabulous) go-to shoe!
See more of our favorite items in We're Obsessed!
- Joyann King
-
12. Victoria Beckham Puts Designer William Tempest on the Fashion MapLast night, Victoria Beckham stepped out in Hollywood to celebrate the launch of husband David's line for the Adidas Originals collection. An event hosted by a sports brand would be the perfect excuse to keep it casual, but Victoria pulled out all the style stops in a dramatic little black dress by British designer William Tempest and purple Brian Atwood platform heels. We hear that Beckham discovered the 24-year-old Tempest when she attended the Fashion Fringe Spring 2010 showcase of emerging designers at London Fashion Week. Since she single-handedly sparked the Roland Mouret revival and has everyone from Leighton Meester to Heidi Klum wearing her own label, we expect it won't be long until we're spotting other fashion A-listers wearing Tempest's structured dresses on the red carpet.
-Bronwyn Barnes
13. Hello There, Paris Fashion Week!Ever since Carrie Bradshaw took her famously stylish trip during the final season of Sex and the City, our love affair with Paris has blossomed and now we rely on the City of Lights for chic wardrobe ideas (hello black-and-white!). Luckily, Paris Fashion Week is here and you can get in on the glamour just like you did for those unforgettable SATC episodes-from home! Some of our favorite French designers are giving you a virtual front row seat, including Alexander McQueen whose show will be live-streamed on Tuesday at 2:30pm EST at alexandermcqueen.com. Then Wednesday at 8:30am EST, you can watch Marc Jacobs's newest collection for Louis Vuitton live from their Facebook page and maybe even catch a glimpse of Lady Gaga!
Check back daily for new runway collections, stars and trends from Paris Fashion Week.
- Joyann King
14. Lunchtime Links!
Like mother like daughter-Lourdes Leon wants to share in the limelight, i.e. become an actress. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Whitney's new frenemy on The City, Roxy, did not ever work for Rachel Zoe who tweeted "Lying is so not chic." amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
Leave it to Chanel (and Lily Allen) to make puffer bags tres chic! amp#91;ShopDiary.comamp#93;
Need a free pass to wear denim tomorrow? Christina Applegate teamed up with Lee and declared tomorrow National Denim Day in support of Breast Cancer Awareness-cheers to casual Friday! amp#91;DenimDay.comamp#93;
The next iPhone application you need now-Gilt on the Go, where shopping the sales just got deadly! amp#91;Racked.comamp#93;
Jil Sander for Uniqlo hit stores this morning-run, don't walk to buy this coat! amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;
15. Get Eva Mendes and Sienna Miller's Ralph Lauren ShadesWe loved Eva Mendes's classic over-size Ralph Lauren shades when she wore them in Italy over the summer, but when style-setter Sienna Miller was spotted in N.Y.C. wearing the pink version, we had to get the scoop! The wire frames come in light gold and bronze and for the more fashion-forward-fuchsia and turquoise! Olivia Wilde and Julianne Moore have been spotted in the shades too. Take a cue from Mendes and use them as a headband for double the style.
Ralph Lauren Collection Sunglasses, $190; call 646-638-0684.
- Joyann King
16. Bobbi Brown’s Chic Charity FEED Makeup BagIf you loved the FEED bag craze of 2007 as much as we did, we have good news: this month at Bloomingdale’s Lauren Bush has partnered with Bobbi Brown on the FEED 10 Pouch-an adorable makeup bag stocked with Bobbi’s all-time favorite glosses, Petal, Rose Sugar, and Aubergine. The best part? You can feel good about the purchase, since the sale of each pouch will provide ten woman with food through the United Nations World Food Program. Since supplies are limited, we’re rushing to get ours now-and predicting we will see celebs using it as a clutch all fall long.
- Hannah Morrill
-
17. Try On Hot TV Star HairEver wonder what you would look like with So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley's sexy blond curls or a shiny doctor-approved red bob like Kate Walsh's in Private Practice? We've got you covered with our Hollywood Makeover, showcasing the top TV star hairstyles perfectly timed with all of your favorite shows. So go ahead and see how you would fair with an America's Next Top Model-approved hairdo or Heidi Klum's Project Runway-worthy wavy locks!
Try on the best TV star hair now!
amp#149; On tonight: So You Think You Can Dance with Cat Deeley and America's Next Top Model with Tyra Banks
amp#149; On tomorrow: Private Practice with Kate Walsh and Project Runway with Heidi Klum
- Joyann King
18. Mommy and Me Stripes, Plus Suri Cruise's Newest ShoeKatie Holmes and her darling three-year-old, Suri Cruise, need not even cross the street to merit a "how sweet" from any lucky passerby, but their coordinating striped outfits? We say absolutely adorable! Katie's classic striped t-shirt and Suri's playful striped leggings ensure nobody mistakes this mommy and me style duo. Plus, who can overlook Suri's chic leopard print ballet flats-proving the tot's sublime taste in footwear once again!
- Joyann King
19. EXCLUSIVE: Joe Jonas Blends Scent for New Girl
Does Joe Jonas (center) have a second career as a perfumer? According to our sources, he just might. At the Toronto International Film Festival, the star blended a scent for a female friend at the Aromachology pop-up store, a new custom fragrance line based on personality. To select the top-notes, Jonas picked three words that best described his lady: creative, courageous, and sexy. Also? He signed the card "With Love." We're not sure who the lucky recipient was, but we're seriously considering mixing our own scent online now. (Aromachology officially launches with a trunk show at Henri Bendels in New York City at the end of October.)
-Hannah Morrill
-
20. Sneak Peek: MTV's Hot New Fashion ShowGet a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the next fashion show to go bananas for-StyL'D. Watch celebrity stylist Jennifer Rade (she styles Angelina Jolie!) wrangle young and hungry fashionistas as they compete for coveted representation at the famed Margaret Maldonado styling agency. With high-intensity challenges that include dressing the likes of LA's uber-fashionable Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian and Ashley Tisdale-well, good TV is bound to ensue.
- Joyann King
21. Hollywood Hunks New Favorite (and Green!) ToyWhat do Adrian Grenier, Chase Crawford and Orlando Bloom have in common besides being incredibly handsome? A green thumb! All three hunks are fans of the Audi Q7 TDI, the world's cleanest diesel SUV. Besides it sleek and spacious design, it gets amazing gas mileage and has very low emissions thanks to it's diesel-fueled engine making it non-polluting and conserving all at the same time. Need a fashionable stamp of approval? Diane von Furstenberg has driven it too!
- Joyann King
22. Charlize Theron's New Favorite Sweet TreatDon't let her statuesque physique fool you, Charlize Theron has a secret sweet tooth and we got the scoop her new favorite treat-Candy Cakes NYC! The delicious mini-sized cupcakes are custom made with fillings of your favorite candies including Snickers, Oreos and Reese's Pieces. "I loved the vanilla cake with chocolate icing and Reese's Pieces inside. It's the perfect amount of chocolate, peanut butter and vanilla," raved Theron. The bite-sized treats are $25 a dozen and cake flavors include chocolate, vanilla and red velvet.
Feeling guilty about over-indulging in these delicious cupcakes? Make yourself feel better with a good deed: buy Charlize's charity tee! All proceeds benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.
- Joyann King
23. Lunchtime Links!
Our vampire crush just hit an all-time high thanks to these smoking hot photos of Robert Pattinson-Courtesy of the famed Hedi Slimane! amp#91;NYmag.comamp#93;
Attention Ashton Kutcher-your beloved trucker hats just might be coming back in fashion thanks to the campy-looking models at Dsquared2. amp#91;Elle.comamp#93;
Who says you can't turn back the clock? Michelle Obama is in the best shape of her life at 45 thanks to a triple threat of Pilates, cardio and weights-you go girl! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
It’s true! Miley Cyrus will make a cameo on SATC2 in-gasp-the same dress as Samantha Jones! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;
Eva Jeanbart-Lorenzotti of Vivre.com is lending her sublime taste in jewelry to the masses with a new collection for HSN, V by Eva-we want the snake cuff! amp#91;HSN.comamp#93;
Mario Pinto created special looks for the delegates of the 2016 Olympics as part of Chicago's bid to host the games-fingers crossed for Chi-town! amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
24. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: PlatformsIf we needed any reassurance that we'd still be wearing our teetering platforms come spring, we got it at Versace, then Marni and then Fendi (inset)! So go ahead and wear a towering platform sandal now with black ribbed tights and a brightly-colored wool dress and when it warms up pair them with bare legs and a wispy white dress-your legs will thank you!
Burberry Platforms, $650; visit net-a-porter.com.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
-
25. Style on Set: Cameron Diaz's Country-Cute Aldo BootsCameron Diaz was spotted looking cowgirl-chic on the set of her new film Wichita in an adorable yellow dress and petticoat and rugged Aldo boots. The thriller co-stars Tom Cruise, who sweeps a lonely Midwestern woman (Diaz) off her feet for a whirlwind journey as a super spy-hope these boots are made for running!
• Aldo Brendal Boots, $140; visit aldoshoes.com.
• See more style on set
- Joyann King
26. Michelle Obama Wears Moises de la RentaOscar de la Renta has been a favorite of First Ladies past, but Michelle Obama has yet to wear him, instead opting for the next de la Renta to know-his son! Turns out that the stunning red belted sheath she wore back in August is by Moises de la Renta who has his own collection, MDLR. While her dress in one-of-a-kind (and made from Gandini sponge crepe!), you can view his entire line at mdlrnewyork.com.
- Joyann King
27. Beaded Headbands: Not Just for Weddings!If a bejeweled headband gives you scary visions of pearls and lace and bridesmaids-think again. Celebrities like Jordana Brewster and Eva Mendes have been sporting pretty, sophisticated versions that we’ve been lusting after. The key to rocking Jordana’s look? A soft textured updo in the back keeps the style from feeling too formal.
Check out out more fun and unexpected hairstyle ideas with our Hair Look of the Day!
-Hannah Morrill
28. Spring Runway Trend to Buy Now: The Chain-Strap BagAt Roberto Cavalli, chain-strap bags made a new style statement when mixed with vintage-style chiffon tea dresses. The bold hardware added just the right amount of edge to the ultra-feminine looks-even more proof that fall's must-have bag will work for seasons to come!
Lanvin Bag, $1,965; visit net-a-porter.com.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
29. Lunchtime Links!
The CW canceled The Beautiful Life effective immediately-lending Mischa Barton some unexpected free time! amp#91;Nylonmag.comamp#93;
Solange and Beyonce Knowles attempt to sell bags for Samantha Thavasa, and we're buying it! amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
Who would you pick to fill Dorothy Gale's ruby slippers-Taylor Swift or Keira Knightley? Vote now! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
The famously curvaceous Dita Von Teese designed her own Wonderbra collection-take that genetics! amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
Look like a modern day Cinderella in Maison Martin Margiela's glass slippers-flawless pedicure required! amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
Sonia Rykiel is clocking some overtime with a lingerie line for HampM due this winter and an iconic knitwear collection come spring! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
30. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy Wears Dior for U.S. TourCarla Bruni-Sarkozy packed plenty of French style for her recent trip to America, and all in the form of France's very own Christian Dior! Bruno-Sarkozy was spotted in five Dior looks, from a belted black sheath at the United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. to a perfectly penciled grey wool skirt and jacket combo and ladylike cream cashmere suit in Pittsburgh. It seems the former-model-turned-First Lady knows the key to chic, political dressing-wear your country's own designers!
-Joyann King
31. Runway Look of the Day: Bottega VenetaMy favorite look from Milan over the weekend was Bottega Veneta's sporty silk pant and tank paired with a boxy, suede jacket and over-size yellow tote. It looks utterly relaxed and effortless, but the rich fabrics and bold accessories take it to a whole new level of luxe.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
32. Milan Fashion Week: Weekend EditionFashion week didn’t break for the weekend, with everyone from Rachel Bilson to Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige in Milan for the shows. Moment not to be missed-the sexy supermodel storm at Dolce amp Gabbana's finale. Plus more collections from Marni, Gucci and more!
THE STARS
amp#149; Rachel Bilson wearing head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo front row at their show
amp#149; Janet Jackson congratulates Donatella Versace on her Spring collection
amp#149; See more stars including Mary J. Blige, Naomi Campbell and more!
RUNWAY SHOWS
amp#149; Marni
amp#149; Gucci
amp#149; Dolce amp Gabbana
amp#149; See all the new collections
33. Lunchtime Links!
Drew Barrymoore's fun and funky black-dipped bob is no more. The Whip It star went back to her all-blond roots for Conan O'Brien's show. amp#91;Instyle.co.ukamp#93;
Kylie Minogue's new US tour costumes by Jean Paul Gaultier are dazzling, naturally. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
Check out Opening Ceremony's new Where the Wild Things Are collection chock full of the obvious-fur, fur, fur! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
The next Real Housewife could be-gasp-Marc Jacobs!amp#91;Style.comamp#93;
Louboutins and champagne-need we say more? amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
Hot New Moon posters were revealed, testing our patience for the movie's long-awaited premiere. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
