Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
September 21-27
-
1. Try on the Chicest Emmy's HairstylesLet's face it: You probably won't be walking the red carpet in Marchesa or Versace anytime soon. But donning red carpet-worthy hairstyles? With our Hollywood Makeover, that's a reality. We printed, analyzed and evaluated every chignon, bun and braid that graced the Emmy Awards to bring you the absolute best styles. Debra Messing's asymmetrical bun, Ginnifer Goodwin's gamine crop-we've got every look that mattered. Scoring a designer gown? That's up to you.
Try on Emmy hairstyles now!
Try on the best Emmy makeup looks!
- Hannah Morrill
-
2. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: RufflesRaf Simons added just the right amount of feminine ruffles to classic Jil Sander daywear for his Spring 2010 collection. While this girly trend has been following us for several spring seasons, the way to wear it now is with a ruffle-front dress, tights and platform booties.
Marios Schwab Dress dress, $2,565; visit net-a-porter.com.
Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
-
3. Runway Look of the Day: VersaceI loved all the little suits at Versace, especially the chic all-white one Chanel Iman wore. The collection was upbeat, flashy, feminine and strong-Gianni would have been very proud!
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
4. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Jennifer Garner in a floral Gucci sheath, Naomi Watts in backless, white Tommy Hilfiger, Emma Watson in sparkling Burberry, January Jones in dramatic Atelier Versace and Drew Barrymore in blush pink Monique Lhuillier.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
-
5. Lunchtime Links!Mrs. Obama immortalized in meat? A former Top Chef contestant creates the "Michelle Melt." amp#91;huffingtonpost.comamp#93;
Tokidoki has created a limited-edition Karl Lagerfeld figurine that will hit stores just in time for holiday shopping. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
Go ahead, order dessert! Spanx-inspired designs by Donna Karan and Alexander Wang hit the runway at Fashion Week. amp#91;nytimes.comamp#93;
Jessica Biel will climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about the global water crisis. amp#91;nydailynews.comamp#93;
You got big dreams? Check out Sephora's line of lip glosses inspired by the remake of the 80's flick Fame. amp#91;sephora.comamp#93;
Heidi, Gisele, Tyra and...you? Victoria's Secret launches a nationwide model search. amp#91;stylelist.comamp#93;
-
6. Milan Fashion Week: Day 1The stars have arrived in Italy's fashion capital! Janet Jackson and Roger Federer were on hand to cheer for Giorgio Armani at his vibrant runway show. Plus, see Prada's sparkly new collection inspired by chandeliers, and more star-studded front rows from London Fashion Week.
THE STARS
• Janet Jackson at Giorgio Armani
• Roger Federer backstage with Giorgio Armani
• See the stars at London Fashion Week
THE SHOWS
• Prada
• Giorgio Armani
• See all the new collections
Visit InStyle.com daily for runway and front row coverage during the Milan and Paris shows.
-Amy Barton
-
7. The Hottest New Nail Color in Hollywood: Jade by ChanelChanel's limited-edition nail polishes always make us swoon, but the most recent rendition by genius global creative director of makeup Peter Philips blew us away-and the celebs agree. Rachel Bilson rocked jade nails at the Coco Before Chanel premiere; Alexa Chung and Drew Barrymore have also been seen sporting the mineral-inspired shade. The Jade Collection (which also includes a pale rose hue) is only on shelves for three months, so get your bottle now for $25!
UPDATE: Still lusting for the color now that it's sold out? Essie's Mint Candy Apple is a near perfect substitute! ($8, essieshop.com)
-Hannah Morrill
-
8. Drew Barrymore's Cover Girl StyleDrew Barrymore knows there is a first time for everything. As she makes her big-time directing debut (with Whip It, out October 2nd), she dished to InStyle on more of her firsts, from broken hearts to fashion regrets! While Barrymoore's looks have changed through the years, we think her style is pretty flawless. Try on her cover girl hair style now and for more exclusives, check out the October issue of InStyle, on newsstands this week.
- Joyann King
-
9. Style at Home: Chic Uses for TrunksCheck out the latest, genius furniture design from Restoration Hardware’s new Artisan collection: part classic leather steamer truck, part gorgeous home-office, the Mayfair Trunk Secretary has a very Queen Elizabeth 2 vibe to it. We love the worn leather sides, linen-covered filing cabinets and antiqued metal hardware. If you don’t have room for a larger-than-life steamer trunk in your apartment, look for vintage leather suitcases on Ebay. Stack the cases as a side table and use as hidden storage for stationary and files (inset).
amp#149; Mayfair Trunk Secretary, $3,995; visit restorationhardware.com.
amp#149; Get more decorating inspiration for your home.
- Joanna Bober
-
10. Lunchtime Links!
Are you sitting down? The master of womenswear Tom Ford is rumored to be seeking funds to start designing for the ladies again! amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
Gilt Groupe certainly knows the way to our heart-clothes, shoes, bags-and now fabulously discounted vacations! amp#91;Jetsetter.comamp#93;
Get the inside scoop behind Agyness Deyn's new dark hairdo from her very own personal stylist Giudo Palau. amp#91;Modelinia.comamp#93;
Do Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce get pre-show jitters? Find out in their behind-the-scenes videos the Pre-show Diaries. amp#91;YouTube.comamp#93;
Molly Sims has a silly streak! Watch her ham it up with insanely over-the-top falsies. amp#91;Funnyordie.comamp#93;
Cute couple alert! Dev Patel and Freida Pinto are still basking in puppy love all over London Fashion Week. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
-
11. Jimmy Choo Launches Classics Collection: Choo 24/7Jimmy Choo is coming out with their version of a greatest hits album-a capsule collection featuring their best-selling styles. From platforms to pointed-toe pumps and evening sandals, Choo 24/7 features new colors and finishes on old favorites like Fergie's Glenys snakeskin style. "We think of these shoes as investment pieces, timeless pieces, part of a wardrobe that every woman needs," President Tamara Mellon told WWD. The collection hits department stores nationwide this week.
- Joyann King
-
12. Michelle Obama Gets GraphicMichelle Obama knows the key to keeping her professional wardrobe looking fresh-adding unexpected styles and trends into her repertoire! Her latest injection? Graphic prints courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg. The First Lady wore a black and white graphic print skirt when she spoke at the White House. She kept the trendy skirt chic by pairing it with a classic white shirt and cardigan-and her signature waist-defining belt of course!
amp#149; Diane von Furstenberg Dress, $532; visit mytheresa.com.
amp#149; See more First Lady fashion
- Joyann King
-
13. Burberry Prorsum Brings Out the StarsBurberry Prorsum presented their Spring 2010 collection in London this season (they typically show in Milan) in honor of London Fashion Week's 25th anniversary-and the stars came out to celebrate! Victoria Beckham posed for the cameras while Mary-Kate Olsen perched next to Alexa Chung and Freida Pinto and Emma Watson looked on alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.
See more stars at London Fashion Week and visit InStyle.com daily for runway and front row coverage during the Milan and Paris shows.
- Joyann King
-
14. Win a Trip to the Finale of SYTYCDThanks to the likes of So You Think You Can Dance's Cat Deeley and Glee's Lea Michele, Wednesday is quickly becoming the night for must-see TV-and now you have a chance to join in on the fun, in person! Enter now for the chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, where you would be escorted by a cast member from Glee to the live finale of SYTYCD. Catch both shows back-to-back tonight starting at 8pm EST on FOX.
Need outfit inspiration? Check out more of Cat Deeley's enviable style.
- Joyann King
-
15. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Metallic SequinsBurberry Prorsum's runway show was all glitz and glam, in part due to the star-studded front row, but mostly because it featured one of our favorite trends: metallic sequins! Even Emma Watson-who is stars in the label's ad campaign-worked some major sparkle at the show in a gold sequin minidress. But don't save your sequins for the holidays; wear a sparkly jacket now with jeans and sleek boots for a glamorous fall look.
3.1 Phillip Lim Coat, $1,500; visit net-a-porter.com.
Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
-
16. Lunchtime Links!
Get a director's view from the set of New Moon with these newly-released (and totally amazing) behind-the-scenes photos! amp#91;LATimes.comamp#93;
The Lulu Frost for Erin Fetherston waffle necklace in one word-obsessed! amp#91;Refinery29.comamp#93;
Forget doughnuts and pizza, Renee Zellweger will instead wear a fatsuit for her role in Bridget Jones 3 and who can blame her? amp#91;Eonline.comamp#93;
Jeremy Scott was inspired by Bedrock for his Spring 2010 collection-Yabadabadoo! amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
Jimmy Choo's collection for HampM is chock full of statement bags, edgy dress and, naturally, fierce heels! amp#91;FabSugar.comamp#93;
Prince William and Kate Middleton will wed in 2010! Happy for them, sorry for us. amp#91;People.co.ukamp#93;
-
17. Join Rihanna’s Cat-Eye CrazeYou don't have to be a French actress to rock gorgeous cat-eye makeup-which celebs like Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Zoe Saldana know very well. The key to getting this sultry, edgy look? A steady hand and a thin, heavily pigmented liquid liner, like the new NARS Eyeliner Stylo ($27). Available in three shades, the marker-style tip gives us grade school flashbacks, but the silky, flawless results are anything but juvenile. Meow, indeed.
- Hannah Morrill
-
18. Blair Waldorf Says Goodbye to HeadbandsIn this week's episode of Gossip Girl, Blair Waldorf left the Upper East Side for a more down-to-earth NYU dorm room-and she might be leaving the headbands at home! While attending a downtown college party with frenemy Dan Humphrey, it was suggested that the Queen Bee give up her most stylish vice.
Take a look back at Blair's best headbands and stay tuned for more news on the Gossip Girl cast's wardrobe.
- Joyann King
-
19. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: GinghamChristopher Kane knows what women want-pretty clothes with attitude! The buzzy British designer sent a slew of gingham dresses down his spring runway that looked like modernized takes on outfits Bridget Bardot or Marilyn Monroe might have worn. Get your gingham fix for fall with a flirty dress that you can wear now and later. Or, try a boyfriend-style button-down that will pair perfectly with your favorite skinny jeans.
Paul & Joe Sister dress, $200; visit net-a-porter.com.
Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
-
20. Lunchtime Links!
Looking fierce at the Issa show yesterday, 39-year-old Naomi Campbell clearly still owns the catwalk! amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
OMG Alert: Heather Locklear will reprise her role on the new Melrose Place-Amanda Woodward enemies beware! amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Would you dare to wear a midriff? Get crunching because crop tops are popping up all over the Spring 2010 runways! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
Video: Hilary Duff lets her new collection Femme by DKNY Jeans do all the talking in The Chase. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
Fringe star Anna Torv dishes on first-time Emmys jitters and, of course, her glamorous gown! amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
Rachel Zoe wants you to play fashion editor! Create a Polyvore set using Piperlime's top trends and if Zoe thinks it's bananas-you win a $250 gift card! amp#91;Piperlimecomamp#93;
-
21. Forget headbands! Jessica Simpson's New Fix for Bad Hair DaysYes, Jessica Simpson is sporting a full-on wig! As part of her hairdo. line of hairpieces and extensions with her stylist, Ken Paves, the star is now selling the Long and Lush Styleable Wig on QVC . Available in nine chic colors, it’s cut in her signature face-framing layers. She’s already sold 2000 of them-and we’re considering joining the craze. Not ready for that leap? Try on over 300 styles (Jessica’s included!) with our Hollywood Makeover.
- Hannah Morrill
-
22. Get Your Own Ruby SlippersIn honor of the 70th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz, Swarovski asked some of the world's finest shoe designers-including Roger Vivier (inset), Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo-to reinterpret the film's iconic ruby slippers. You can bid now on all of the designs now through September 24th. Winners will be announced on the day the auction ends at the Emerald Gala in N.Y.C., where Ashanti-who plays a modern-day Dorothy in the Broadway production of The Wiz-is slated to perform. All proceeds benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
- Joyann King
-
23. Win Samantha Jones's ShadesLast week, Kim Cattrall was spotted on the set of Sex and The City 2 wearing a head-to-toe purple ensemble—shades included! Her Jee Vice sunglasses retail for $250, but InStyle.com readers can enter now for a chance to win one of 15 pairs. Additionally, Jee Vice is offering an exclusive discount of 25 percent off all the styles on their website. Just enter discount code "Instyle09" during checkout when you shop at jeevice.com (offer valid through October 23rd).
- Joyann King
-
24. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: Party-Ready ShineMatthew Williamson was the first big show of London Fashion Week and the designer did what he does best-high octane glitz. Textured jacquard and brocade was highlighted on jackets and sexy minidresses for a party-ready look you can rock now through spring.
Luella Dress, $875; visit net-a-porter.com.
Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
-
25. Lunchtime Links!
The "Got Milk?" ads just got a stamp of chic approval from the always-classy Mrs. Carolina Herrera. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
Lunchtime Video: Heidi Klum and the Barbie-version of herself recap the glamour of NY Fashion Week. amp#91;Modelinia.comamp#93;
Lauren Conrad and Kohl's team up to clean up! amp#91;Jezebel.comamp#93;
Give yourself a break from teetering stilettos-flats are back in fashion! amp#91;Glamour.comamp#93;
Could the ultimate single gal Samantha Jones be headed down the aisle? amp#91;PerezHilton.comamp#93;
Ann Taylor redefines the meaning of the runway with the totally genius (and first ever) "Buy Now, Wear Now" Fashion Week showing. amp#91;Style.comamp#93;
-
26. Michelle Trachtenberg Designs a Botkier Bag for CharityMichelle Trachtenberg has jumped on the celebrity-designer train! The Gossip Girl star has collaborated with Monica Botkier to design a chic blue handbag with weathered-leather details and a braided handle. "This was my first time designing a bag," she told MySpace.com. "But it's definitely something I've always dreamed of doing!" A portion of the bag's proceeds benefit Oxfam International, a charity that fights poverty and injustice.
Satchel, $545; visit botkier.com.
- Joyann King
-
27. The Hottest Must-Haves at the Emmy Gift LoungesBefore hitting the red carpet, some of TV's biggest names got a little star treatment at the Emmy gift lounges around Hollywood. At skin care guru Kate Somerville's suite, Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter got a touch-up at the Bare Escentuals makeup station, while Debra Messing stopped by create a custom AJNE fragrance and borrow jewelry from Michael Green. At the official Emmys backstage gift lounge, stars like Blake Lively and Leighton Meester proved that it's just as good to give as it is to get, signing up to help Lipton and CBS Cares raise funds for needy kids before browsing must-haves like the PalmPre and Anoname Jeans. AnnaLynne McCord and Katrina Bowden had vampires on the brain when they visited the HBO lounge, where they picked up pieces from the new True Blood jewelry collection.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
28. Kate Walsh Wears Aldo to the EmmysWhen it comes to fashion, Kate Walsh appreciates a chic but economical mix of high and low-priced pieces. At last night's Emmys, the Private Practice star wore a pale blue J. Mendel gown accessorized with a metallic Aldo clutch. "I wanted to mix it up this year with high end and accessible fashion," she said on the red carpet. "I'm carrying an Aldo bag-anyone can get it for $30!"
MORE EMMYS RED CARPET
• See all the stars on the red carpet
• Vote now for your favorite gown
• Check out the best hair and makeup
- Joyann King
-
29. Marchesa Sweeps the Emmys Red CarpetThe award for most popular designer at the 2009 Emmy Awards goes to Marchesa with Heidi Klum, Sandra Oh and Olivia Wilde all heating up the red carpet in their stunning designs. Two of the three ladies even carried crystal-topped clutches from the label's newly-launched evening bag collection—a finishing touch that secured Marchesa's red carpet coup.
MORE EMMYS RED CARPET
amp#149; See all the stars on the red carpet
amp#149; Vote now for your favorite gown
amp#149; Check out the best hair and makeup
- Joyann King
-
30. Your 2009 Emmy Awards Style FixDying to know who designed Drew Barrymoore's gorgeous gown or to vote for your favorite look of the night? We've got you covered on the style front with everything from the glamorous arrivals to our favorite hair and makeup and the most popular fashion trends on the red carpet.
- Joyann King
-
31. Mary-Louise Parker Dishes on her Emmys GownWhile attending Tommy Hilfiger's fashion show in New York last week, Mary-Louise Parker revealed who designed the dress she'll be wearing to the Emmy Awards tonight: “I am wearing Zac Posen," the Best Actress nominee told us, but the look is not quite complete. "We are still working on the shoes," she said. "It's a long time to stand!" Will she wear something fresh off the runway from Posen's Spring 2010 collection? Check back tonight at 6:45 EST to find out, plus more live coverage of the 2009 Emmy Awards.
Update! See what she wore.
-Joyann King
1 of 31
