Before hitting the red carpet, some of TV's biggest names got a little star treatment at the Emmy gift lounges around Hollywood. At skin care guru Kate Somerville's suite, Dexter's Jennifer Carpenter got a touch-up at the Bare Escentuals makeup station, while Debra Messing stopped by create a custom AJNE fragrance and borrow jewelry from Michael Green. At the official Emmys backstage gift lounge, stars like Blake Lively and Leighton Meester proved that it's just as good to give as it is to get, signing up to help Lipton and CBS Cares raise funds for needy kids before browsing must-haves like the PalmPre and Anoname Jeans. AnnaLynne McCord and Katrina Bowden had vampires on the brain when they visited the HBO lounge, where they picked up pieces from the new True Blood jewelry collection.



-Bronwyn Barnes