Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
September 14-20
1. Top Trends and Best-Dressed Stars at Fashion WeekAs New York Fashion Week comes to a close, we've selected our favorite front-row fashionistas-stars whose style had us drooling more than once this week (hint: Rachel Bilson and two Gossip Girls made the cut). Plus, check out the hottest star trends from the tents, including black-and-white stripes and colbalt blue hues. Consider it your fashion week CliffsNotes!
• See our picks for the front row's best-dressed stars
• Check out our favorite star trends at Fashion Week
-Joyann King
2. Eva Longoria Parker Wears a Runway of GownsEva Longoria Parker changed her gown a grand total of 7 times last night while co-hosting the ALMA Awards alongside George Lopez. From a stunning gunmental Carolina Herrera gown to a bold green taffeta creation by Gustavo Cadile, the stage was Longoria's own personal runway show-so many clothes, so little time!
-Joyann King
3. Who Looked Hot This Week?It's Friday, which means that it's time to cast your vote in the People StyleWatch Who Looked Hot This Week poll. And the nominees are: Jennifer Garner in a kelly green tiered dress, Jennifer Aniston in sparkling Valentino Haute Couture, Kate Hudson in tweed Michael Kors, Beyonce in red Roberto Cavalli and Lauren Conrad in apple green Nanette Lepore.
Watch the video and decide for yourself!
- Joyann King
4. NY Fashion Week: Day 8The stars showed support for their favorite American designers yesterday with Francisco Costa fans Eva Mendes and Kerry Washington front and center at Calvin Klein and Naomi Watts looking white-hot at Tommy Hilfiger. Plus, new collections from Ralph Lauren, Isaac Mizrahi and Tommy Hilfiger!
THE STARS
• Eva Mendes and Kerry Washington pose at Calvin Klein
• Naomi Watts backstage with Tommy Hilfiger
• See all the stars including Taylor Swift, Molly Sims, Thandie Newton and more
THE SHOWS
• Ralph Lauren
• Tommy Hilfiger
• Calvin Klein
• Isaac Mizrahi
• Shipley & Halmos
5. Runway Look of the Day: Calvin KleinThe clothes at Calvin Klein were so effortless-it was different than what we usually see from Francisco Costa. Every piece looked as if it was the easiest thing in the world to wear, but my favorite look was the sheer jacket paired with a racerbank tank and silk chiffon pants. It seemed utterly weightless, but still with such delicate detail and beautiful texture.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
GET YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties from New York Fashion Week.
6. Spring Runway Trend To Try Now: Tough-Girl ChicThe little black dress has taken a tough turn thanks to body conscious fits and texturized details in Phi's Spring 2010 collection. Wear an edgy black dress now with leggings and then with booties and bare legs again come spring!
Alexander Wang Dress, $580; visit net-a-porter.com.
Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
7. Oprah Gets a Mad Men MakeoverIf anyone has the power to step into a TV series-it's Oprah Winfrey. The talk-show titan is taking a trip back in time-and into Mad Men-on a special '60s-themed episode of her show. She enlisted series costume designer Janie Bryant to design a custom curve-clinging dress a la Joan Holloway (as played by Christina Hendricks, right). The result, a red satin number with a brooch closure, is worthy of a night out on the town with Don and Betty Draper. Let's hope Winfrey invited January Jones and Jon Hamm (left) out for a cocktail after their visit to her retro set-even the Queen of Talk shouldn't let such a wonderful beehive 'do go to waste.
"The Oprah Winfrey Show: Oprah Goes Back in Time-The ?60s" airs on September 21st. Check your local listings for times.
-Betony Toht
8. Runway Look of the Day: Proenza SchoulerMy favorite look yesterday was Proenza Schouler's optic-print minidress. I loved this show in general because it looked so new and unlike anyone else. They used color in an edgy, modern way that was still completely wearable.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
9. Janet Jackson's Favorite Look at Ralph LaurenFor his new collection, Ralph Lauren was inspired by "the resilient spirit of America"-a message that was exemplified by the front row of his runway show where Janet Jackson sat alongside the designer's family. We asked Jackson which look she loved most from the presentation and it's no surprise she choose the silver lamé overalls-perfectly in tune with her show-stopping style.
-Joyann King
10. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: SequinsThe stars certainly know the power of a little sparkle (hello Diane Kruger!) and designers are feeling it too. Sequins are having a major moment on the spring runways, including at 3.1 Phillip Lim where the most exquisite range of sparkly blazers, shorts, dresses and tanks paraded down the red-hot runway. But this look is not just for parties! Try a sequined jacket with skinny jeans for a versatile look that works everywhere-day, night, office or outing.
• Shop all our favorite sequin pieces.
• Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter.
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, Net-a-porter.com
11. NY Fashion Week: Day 7Gossip Girl fashionistas Blake Lively and Leighton Meester lined the front rows at several of the week's hottest shows. Plus new runway from Michael Kors, Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch and more!
THE STARS
• Blake Lively and Becki Newton pose at Marchesa
• Leighton Meester in Proenza Schouler's front row
• See all the stars including Emmy Rossum, Ashley Olsen, Rachel McAdams and more
THE SHOWS
• Michael Kors
• Oscar de la Renta
• 3.1 Phillip Lim
• Peter Som
• Marchesa
• Anna Sui
• Proenza Schouler
• Tory Burch
12. Lauren Conrad's Fall Style TipsLauren Conrad has taken her fashion sensibilities to the masses with a new collection for Kohl's called LC by Lauren Conrad. Check out her new behind-the-scenes video to learn about the inspiration behind her latest line and, more importantly, how she wants you to wear it! "Fall is all about layers," says Conrad, who picks a tailored blazer as her quintessential layering piece for fall. She suggests that you style it with everything-floral dresses, jeans and tees alike.
LC by Lauren Conrad Dress, $60; at kohls.com
-Joyann King
-
13. Spring Trend To Try Now: Khaki PantsKhaki washed over the Spring 2010 runways, specifically in the form of paperbag pants! Elie Tahari, VPL, Alexander Wang and Boy by Band of Outsiders all showed this flattering, cropped trouser with everything from blouses to blazers. But don't wait till spring to invest in this versatile pant, wear your khakis now with a tailored button down and sky-high patent pumps like Beyonce!
-Joyann King
-
14. Michael Kors Goes First Lady Gaga"It is blend of pretty and powerful," said Michael Kors of his new collection for spring 2010. "How can you be sexy and demure at the same time?" From the looks of it, you take a little bit from First Lady Michelle Obama's closet and mix it with Lady Gaga's eclectically futuristic look-and viola!
-Joe Berean
-
15. Audrey Tautou on Playing Coco ChanelThink the French are unflappable? Not so. At last night's premiere of Coco Before Chanel in New York City, Audrey Tautou dished on her upcoming role as the late fashion legend. "It was really intimidating," she says. "I was trying to make her personality more complex than the cliche image most people have of her." Of course, other parts of her new gig-like dressing in Chanel Haute Couture and posing in the new, jaw-droppingly elegant Chanel No. 5 ads (top right)-were less of a stretch. Rachel Bilson, who was also at the event, shared in the Chanel love-fest: "My first purchase was their smallest bag, because it was the only one I could afford," she says. "I bought it for myself, so it was really special."
-Hannah Morrill and Grace Lee
-
16. See Who's Made People's Best-Dressed List!Can't wait for that delicious double issue to hit the stands? Click through for a sneak peek at some of People's top Hollywood fashionistas. This year, nods went to Cameron Diaz and her way with denim, Reese Witherspoon and her hot mama minidresses and Kate Winslet's all-out red-carpet glam.
-Betony Toht
-
17. Pink Leopard Accessories: Buy Now (If You Haven't Already)We were thrilled to see that Emma Hill of Mulberry used hot pink leopard accessories to add edge to the feminine separates in her spring collection-a look that trendsetting stars like Kate Moss and Ashley Olsen (inset) have been rocking for a while! Invest in a look-at-me fuchsia-spotted bag or belt now and enjoy the benefits all the way through spring!
Jimmy Choo clutch, $1,095; at Net-a-porter.com.
Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, net-a-porter.com
-
18. Marc Jacobs Shows Love for MadonnaThe Material Girl was not only in the front row at the Marc Jacobs show, she was clearly at the front of the designer's thoughts when it came to planning hair and makeup for his two New York Fashion Week outings. The kabuki-style face powder in his first presentation recalled Madge in her "Nothing Really Matters" kimono phase, while the girls on the Marc by Marc Jacobs catwalk sported Like a Virgin-esque bow-studded headwraps. Thankfully, the style icon hearts Marc right back-she even requested her own invite to Monday's show.
-Betony Toht
-
19. NY Fashion Week: Day 6Kirsten Dunst, Jessica Alba and Emmy Rossum were among the stars out to see their favorite designers' latest lineups yesterday. Plus, Emmys-ready gowns from Badgley Mischka, Zac Posen and Vera Wang!
THE STARS
• Jessica Alba and Emmy Rossum backstage at Narciso Rodriguez
• Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte's front row
• See all the stars including Rachel Bilson, Becki Newton, Taylor Momsen and more
THE SHOWS
• Badgley Mischka
• Rodarte
• Marc by Marc Jacobs
• Narciso Rodriguez
20. Jessica Alba's Top Pick At Narciso RodriguezJessica Alba stole the show at Narciso Rodriguez last night looking fierce in a black sequin draped sheath from his Fall 2009 collection. We caught up with her afterwards to find out which look she loved most. "The little pink dress. It is so sexy and modern and still feminine. He is an impeccable tailor!" said Alba.
-Joyann King
-
21. Stella McCartney Gets Some A-list Love at the Toronto Film FestivalIt was a big day in our photo lounge when both Jennifer Garner and Naomi Watts stopped by to pose for their Toronto Film Festival portraits. While they differed in their taste in candy-Jen went straight for our stash of Jelly Bellys, Naomi preferred the Sour Patch Kids-the leading ladies did show off a common love for British designer Stella McCartney. But this was no Pink/Shakira VMA double take: Jen looked sexy in a black belted Stella McCartney dress, while Naomi went fashion forward in a jumpsuit and peep toe booties by the same designer. "Isn't Stella a genius?" gushed Jen. "I'm in complete awe of her!"
-Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy
-
22. Spring Trend to Try Now: FloralsEverything is coming up roses in the Spring 2010 collections, with floral prints a staple on the runways of Rebecca Taylor, Cynthia Rowley, Vera Wang and Derek Lam, to name a few. But who says you have to wait for fall and winter to pass to get in bloom? Take a page from Diane Kruger style book and wear a feminine floral dress now with edgy black booties.
-Joyann King
-
23. Runway Look of the Day: Narciso RodriguezAt Narciso Rodriguez, I loved the draped-neckline sleeveless top with slim black pants. It was so sophisticated and modern. I love that it can be worn day or evening, depending on the situation. Cate Blanchett should order it immediately!
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
-
24. Hot Accessory Alert: LOFT's Breast Cancer Awareness BraceletOne of the most popular accessories spotted in New York this week is chic, affordable and charitable. MTV VMA winner Taylor Swift wore her Lisa for LOFT breast cancer awareness bracelet for an appearance on The View, while Gossip Girl's Kelly Rutherford and Entourage's Emmanuelle Chriqui (not shown) debuted the chain and satin ribbon accessory during Fashion Week. The limited-edition bracelet, designed by Lulu Frost's Lisa Salzer exclusively for LOFT, retails for $24.50, with $5 from each sale going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Available in LOFT stores and loftonline.com beginning October 1st through October 31st.
-Amy Barton
-
25. Gossip Girl Style: Taylor Momsen Wears ThayerIt’s not everyday that a television series gives fashion a starring role and when a new designer is featured on Gossip Girl, you'd better listen up. Resident rocker Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) looked quite rebellious on the season premiere last night wearing a snakeskin print maxidress by the next label-to-know, Thayer by Marsha Welcher. While the rest of the girls wore pastel frocks and ladylike hats at the buttoned-up polo match, Little J took the edgy road. Momsen’s Thayer maxi is a Barneys exclusive, but we found a similar style in the same cool-girl snakeskin print on shopbop.com.
See more Gossip Girl style.
-Joyann King
-
26. NY Fashion Week: Day 5The night belonged to Marc Jacobs with Madonna front row at his show and Lady Gaga performing at his hot-ticket after-party. Plus Milla Jovovich at Donna Karan and new runway looks from Zac Posen, Carolina Herrera and more!
THE STARS
• Madonna and Lady Gaga at Marc Jacobs's geisha-inspired show
• Milla Jovovich and Rachel Zoe front row at the Donna Karan collection
• See all the stars including Rachel Bilson, Emmy Rossum, Janet Jackson and more
RUNWAY SHOWS
• Donna Karan
• Marc Jacobs
• Carolina Herrera
• Zac Posen
• Thakoon
27. Lunchtime Links!
Martini anyone? Win Katy Perry's delicious cocktail-inspired cocktail dress! amp#91;SoundsofBuzz.comamp#93;
Catfights on the set of SATC 2? Not a chance, says Kim Cattrall. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
A look back at Patrick Swayze's unforgettably sexy roles. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
Time for matching roller skates? Whip It's Drew and Ellen are BFFs! amp#91;Celebuzz.comamp#93;
Marc Jacobs's latest collection shocks and awes-with the introduction of flats. amp#91;Elle.comamp#93;
Live next door to the Obamas! Their Chicago neighbors put their house up for sale. amp#91;MichelleObamaWatch.comamp#93;
28. Runway Look of the Day: Donna KaranDonna Karan's new collection looked so airy and angelic, with clothes that seemed to ebb and flow weightlessly around the body. I loved the soft blue suede dress, and also the chiffon wrap dress in the same color. I could live in these pieces and channel Karan's ethereal mood every day.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
29. Drew and Mariah Have the Hottest Hair at The Toronto Film FestivalUsually our first question for leading ladies on the red carpet at TIFF is "Who are you wearing?" But we've seen such great hair on the actresses this year, we find ourselves asking, "Who did your hair?" At the premiere of Whip It, Drew Barrymore showed off her dip-dyed tips. "It was her idea and I was like, 'How am I going to do this?'" says hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, who gave Drew her rock and roll mane. "I used clear foils and a stencil that I made out of paper to get everything to line up. This is the craziest look I've ever given her!" Meanwhile, Mariah Carey showed off soft waves when she stopped by our photo lounge with the rest of the cast of Precious. We love the natural look, which reminded us of her early '90s style.
See more hair from the Toronto Film Festival!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
30. Sneak Peek: Shop the Looks from Tonight's Gossip Girl PremiereOMG! Blair, Chuck and the gang are finally back-and who's that mystery girl with Nate? As you await tonight's dose of dish, check out our fashion preview and get the scoop on where to get the trends that will be taking Manhattan. Needless to say, XOXO!
amp#149;Gossip Girl season premiere, 9/8 central on the CW
-Betony Toht
31. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: TextureAt Herve Leger, Max Azria gave new life to the brand's iconic dresses with a trend we've been seeing on many other spring runways—tons of texture. The collection had all the usual energy, but this time with finger-knit and crochet details that gave the allusion of an exotic skin. Get the look now with a pair of crocodile heels in a neutral color—so versatile, and the rich texture gives life to even the simplest of dresses.
Givenchy sandals, $1,150; at net-a-porter.com.
Follow Net-a-porter.com on Twitter
- Holli Rogers, Buying Director, net-a-porter.com
32. NY Fashion Week: Day 4Fashion week didn’t break for the weekend, with Sunday's schedule the most jam-packed yet. Blake Lively kept guard over the front rows, while Gerard Butler enjoyed the more guy-friendly side of fashion week-the parties! Plus runway creations from Diane von Furstenberg, DKNY, and more!
THE STARS
amp#149; Blake Lively sparkled in the front row at DVF
amp#149; Gerard Butler and Freida Pinto feted Harry Winston
amp#149; See all the stars including Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff and more
RUNWAY SHOWS
amp#149; Diane von Furstenberg
amp#149; Herve Leger by Max Azria
amp#149; DKNY
amp#149; Derek Lam
33. Lunchtime Links!
He may dress the First Lady, but designer Jason Wu loves him some Lady Gaga-get the scoop on what he likes most about her style! [NYMag.com]
Catch a sneak peek at It Designer Christopher Kane's upcoming collection for Topshop. [InStyle.co.uk]
Whitney Port's inspiration for her latest collection? "Alice in Wonderland goes to a cocktail party." See the video! [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
The Fug Girls meet their style icon, Victoria Beckham, and it is MAJOR. [NYMag.com]
Longtime runway stylist Lori Goldstein debuts a line of QVC must-haves at under $100 a piece. [QVC.com]
Kanye apologizes to Taylor Swift. All-caps = sincerity? [EW.com]
34. Spring Runway Trend to Try Now: YellowDemi Moore must being having fashion week ESP because the J. Mendel yellow frock that she wore at the Toronto Film Festival yesterday is totally in sync with the Spring 2010 runways. It's only Day 5, but yellow is already having a major moment with little lemon-hued dresses floating down the runway at Cynthia Steffe, Luca Luca, Reem Acra and Elie Tahari, just to name a few. Take a cue from Moore and wear a yellow dress now with closed-toe pumps for a seasonless splash of sunshine.
-Joyann King
-
35. Runway Look of the Day: Derek LamIt was hard to pick just one look from Derek Lam's collection yesterday, but I loved his yellow and blue floral sequin wrap dress. It is the perfect dress for a beautiful spring evening.
-Cindy Weber-Cleary
YOUR FASHION WEEK FIX DAILY
• Visit instyle.com/fashionweek for the news and photos of the chicest stars, top trends and hottest parties.
• Follow us on Twitter for instant updates from the front row.
36. Designer Inspiration We Love: DVFFor her Spring 2010 collection Diane von Furstenberg went back in time-ancient times where crowns of leaves were the headband du jour. "For this collection I went to antiquity. I always loved the Pre-Raphaelite paintings. So we have lots and lots of draping, but my girl is the cool girl, the young girl, so she wears all this draping with tee shirts and jackets so it has an effortlessness," she said before her show yesterday.
-Joyann King
-
37. Music, Glamour and Lots of Drama at the MTV VMAsThe MTV Video Music Awards had Twitter fans abuzz last night-and for good reason. The night was one for the entertainment history books with on-stage drama, shocking performances, big wins and an unforgettable tribute to Michael Jackson by his little sister Janet and Madonna that had the star-studded audience in tears, then dancing with joy only minutes later.
More VMAs! See our favorite moments from the show and vote for the best dressed stars on the red carpet.
-Joe Berean
38. Shakira and Pink Wear the Same Dress to the VMAsTwo of the music industry's biggest stars had an unexpected surprise when they arrived at the Video Music Awards last night: Shakira and Pink were wearing the same Balmain dress! If there was ever a time that warranted a little diva drama, this was it, but the superstars stayed cool and collected and even shared a hug when they met up on the red carpet. "I think it's hilarious," said Pink when she realized the wardrobe deja vous. "I don't care; I hope she's not mad."
-Joe Berean and Nakisha Williams
