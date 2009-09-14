Usually our first question for leading ladies on the red carpet at TIFF is "Who are you wearing?" But we've seen such great hair on the actresses this year, we find ourselves asking, "Who did your hair?" At the premiere of Whip It, Drew Barrymore showed off her dip-dyed tips. "It was her idea and I was like, 'How am I going to do this?'" says hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, who gave Drew her rock and roll mane. "I used clear foils and a stencil that I made out of paper to get everything to line up. This is the craziest look I've ever given her!" Meanwhile, Mariah Carey showed off soft waves when she stopped by our photo lounge with the rest of the cast of Precious. We love the natural look, which reminded us of her early '90s style.



-Bronwyn Barnes