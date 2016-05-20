Selena Gomez's Fashion Stylist Shares 10 Times the Star Slayed on the Red Carpet

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Selena Gomez the past few years, you might have noticed that her style has evolved from classic girl-next-door to a sexier, more mature sensibility. And her stylist Kate Young is the brains behind all that beauty.
Young, who also dresses fashion plates like Dakota Johnson and Natalie Portman, has encouraged the 23-year-old take risks on the red carpet and embrace a whole new crop of designers that she hadn’t tried yet. “Our goal is always to make a really memorable moment that feels relevant to what is happening in fashion,” says Young. “Selena wears a lot more high fashion now. She loves looks by Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and Valentino.”
And though the star has practically every designer at her disposal, Young says that their collaboration process is effortless. “Selena is very decisive in her choices,” she says. “Plus, she has an amazing body, so everything fits and looks great on her. It makes my job easy.”
Check out Gomez’s 10 best looks ever below. And see her in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, in theaters Friday.
1. Louis Vuitton, 2015
"For the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, we wanted her to be dressed up but still sexy and cool," says Young. Enter Louis Vuitton's Nicolas Ghesquière, who was inspired by biker style for this studded custom creation. "I felt like a true VS Angel," 'grammed Gomez.
2. Valentino, 2015
A patent leather bodice made this demurely cut Valentino number feel "a little naughty," says Young. Platinum Charlotte Olympia peep-toes played up the shine factor.
3. Giorgio Armani, 2011
Four years before the singer released her hit single "Good for You," she was already "doing it up like Midas" at the AMAs in pale gold Giorgio Armani with Jimmy Choo heels and a Judith Leiber bag.
4. Lanvin, 2014
High-contrast origami-bow detailing transformed a minimal Lanvin dress into an art piece—a sophisticated choice for the opening-night gala of the American Ballet Theatre.
5. Calvin Klein Collection, 2016
The brilliant tanzanite color of this Calvin Klein Collection Grammys gown was a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's blue dress in the 1983 drama Scarface. Says designer Francisco Costa, "It was gorgeous against Selena's skin tone."
6. J. Mendel, 2016
"This look is flowy and soft—it's different for me," Gomez said of the silk chiffon J. Mendel gown she paired with 87.22 carats of Jacob & Co. jewelry at InStyle's annual Golden Globes after-party.
7. Rodarte, 2015
"I love that this Rodarte dress balances unexpected color combinations with a simple silhouette," says Young. Mesh and satin Giuseppe Zanotti Design booties echoed the downtown vibe.
8. Giorgio Armani Privé, 2014
"This Giorgio Armani Privé gown was super-modern," says Young. "But it was more of a frame for her insane body than a conscious fashion moment."
9. Atelier Versace, 2013
Before performing "Come & Get It" at the Billboard Music Awards, Gomez posed in this Atelier Versace look with playful fluorescent piping. "Versace gowns have architecture, structure, and edge," she said.
10. Dolce & Gabbana, 2011
Gomez turned to Dolce & Gabbana for her red-carpet couple début with then boyfriend Justin Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Bieber matched his pocket square to the color of her dress. Awww.