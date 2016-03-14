10 Fashion Lessons We Learned from Selena Gomez's Style Revival

Revival may be the name of Selena Gomez's highly addictive album (who doesn't have "Hands to Myself" on repeat, amiright?), but there's no other word that so accurately describes her ongoing (not to mention, incredibly on-point) style streak. We first noticed her new look during her promo tour toward the tail-end of last year, and, well, it just keeps getting better and better.

The pop star conquered the European fashion scene recently, leaving a trail of 10 unforgettable looks in her wake (each one more chic than the last) in a matter of days. Consider us impressed. She first landed in Paris in sweats and heels—a jet-setting uniform that's both stylish and comfortable (um, genius?)—then continued her style tour with elegant sheer black gowns, chic off-the-shoulder numbers, and red-hot plunging dresses. Of course, we have to give credit where credit's due—her stylist Christian Classen must have played a major role, which obviously means there's a lot to be learned here.

We broke down and analyzed Gomez's looks and found style lessons in each one, from grounding sequins to playing with proportions. Your own style revival starts now.

