10 Fashion Lessons We Learned from Selena Gomez's Style Revival

Revival may be the name of Selena Gomez's highly addictive album (who doesn't have "Hands to Myself" on repeat, amiright?), but there's no other word that so accurately describes her ongoing (not to mention, incredibly on-point) style streak. We first noticed her new look during her promo tour toward the tail-end of last year, and, well, it just keeps getting better and better.
The pop star conquered the European fashion scene recently, leaving a trail of 10 unforgettable looks in her wake (each one more chic than the last) in a matter of days. Consider us impressed. She first landed in Paris in sweats and heels—a jet-setting uniform that's both stylish and comfortable (um, genius?)—then continued her style tour with elegant sheer black gowns, chic off-the-shoulder numbers, and red-hot plunging dresses. Of course, we have to give credit where credit's due—her stylist Christian Classen must have played a major role, which obviously means there's a lot to be learned here.
We broke down and analyzed Gomez's looks and found style lessons in each one, from grounding sequins to playing with proportions. Your own style revival starts now.
-
1. Dress Up Sweats
The pop star was snapped en route to Paris in a jet-setting uniform that's both comfortable and chic—a matching sweats set by Vetements, aka one of the buzziest labels around, that she elevated with classic extras, like a ladylike top-handle purse and strappy white Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
2. Step in Statement Heels
There are no other pieces of clothing that are as classic as the white button-down shirt and denim mini. The best way to give them a modern-slash-futuristic edge (like Gomez did for the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2016 show during Paris Fashion week)? With a pair of killer heels (bonus points if they're python and boast a silver cap-toe).
-
3. Tastefully Try a Racy Trend
Gomez embraced the transculent trend in the chicest, most demure way possible. Instead of scandalous cut-outs or racy panels, she wore a strappy black Vionnet gown with a gauzy sheer overlay. She continued to commit to the sheer trend, finishing her look with a pair of black mesh Soebedar pumps.
-
4. Expose Skin One Area at a Time
Gomez proved it's possible to be sexy without revealing too much skin with her red-hot Giambattista Valli number. Got a dress with a plunging neckline? Make sure to cover up everywhere else for an alluring, yet graceful effect.
-
5. Make Menswear Feminine
Gomez played with the idea of suiting and gave it a sexy take with her sleek off-the-shoulder Monse separates, fresh white Francesco Russo sandals, and a fiery red lip.
-
6. Downplay Sequins
Gomez's smart layering is a lesson in daytime sparkle. Ground high-shine sequins with a casual outerlayer treated with cuddly accents, like fur or shearling. (Her layers are from the Rodarte x & Other Stories collaboration.)
-
7. Create a Long Line
Most would instinctively style a high-neck tunic with a pair of form-fitting pants or a mini, but Gomez styled her long sequined Marni top with a long layered skirt. The result? A lean line that elongated her figure.
-
8. Modernize the '70s
The '70s movement is still going strong, but if the style from the grooviest decade isn't your thing, take a cue from Gomez, who modernized the look by styling her high-rise flares with a fiery ribbed knit top, a structured band-style coat, a top-handle purse (step away from saddle bags and fringe), and square-cut block heels.
-
9. Take a Frills-Free Approach
Instead of trying to fit as many trends in as possible, highlight one special detail at a time. Gomez kept her look clean and minimalist with her fitted Victoria Beckham LBD (that only featured contrasting cobalt blue lace accents) and contemporary-cool block heels.
-
10. Play with Proportions
Gomez ended her stylish tour of Europe on a high note, departing in a polished look that served as a lesson in perfectly played proportions—a long crisp button-down with a cropped, high-low Barrie cape that she completed with leggings, her LV purse, and black mesh pumps.