Selena Gomez Stuns in Sultry Slipdress for her Revival Tour Kickoff

When Selena Gomez stepped out at her Revival tour opening night after-party in Las Vegas in a jaw-dropping silky gown by Galvan London, it was as if she were making a sartorial statement. When the singer penned her coming-of-age album, she was going through major life changes and becoming an adult, and this tour is a celebration of that time. While talking about first debuting "Good For You" with Rolling Stone early this year, Gomez said: "I felt confident and comfortable in who I am. I felt sexy. I was aching to do stuff like that."

And sexy she looked in her plunging-neck dress this weekend, showing off her toned bronzed legs with an up-to-there slit that was nothing but glamorous. The star accessorized with a pair of feather-like metallic heels, a smokey eye, and undone waves. Goodbye Disney star, hello bombshell.

RELATED: Selena Gomez's Revival Tour Makeup Looks

first show/tomorrow @revivaltour A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 5, 2016 at 9:19pm PDT