6 Outfits to Channel Every Type of Selena Gomez in the "Bad Liar" Video

It was the music video drop heard ‘round the world: Selena Gomez’s "Bad Liar" came onto our newsfeeds the same way a deadline does—expected and yet alarming all the same. Maybe it was the trio of cryptic Instagram posts Gomez teased us with—caption: “#BadLiar - a film”—or maybe it was the fact that Girls director Jesse Peretz was in on the project. Whatever it was, the hype was real and totally justified.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Is a Total ‘70s Babe in Her New Coach Campaign

If you haven’t seen the video yet, what are you doing? Watch it now. After that’s done, you’re probably thinking the same thing we are: WE NEED EVERY SINGLE LOOK ON OUR BODIES RIGHT NOW. Totally valid reaction. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered.

Related: Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” Film Has a Seriously Crazy Love Triangle

Scroll through to see how you can channel every single ‘70s-tastic look from Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” music video.