6 Outfits to Channel Every Type of Selena Gomez in the "Bad Liar" Video

It was the music video drop heard ‘round the world: Selena Gomez’s "Bad Liar" came onto our newsfeeds the same way a deadline does—expected and yet alarming all the same. Maybe it was the trio of cryptic Instagram posts Gomez teased us with—caption: “#BadLiar - a film”—or maybe it was the fact that Girls director Jesse Peretz was in on the project. Whatever it was, the hype was real and totally justified.
If you haven’t seen the video yet, what are you doing? Watch it now. After that’s done, you’re probably thinking the same thing we are: WE NEED EVERY SINGLE LOOK ON OUR BODIES RIGHT NOW. Totally valid reaction. Lucky for you, we’ve got you covered.
Scroll through to see how you can channel every single ‘70s-tastic look from Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” music video.
1. PROTAGONIST SELENA
Shop the look: DL1961 denim jacket, $132 (originally $188); dl1961.com. Gucci top, $1,300; net-a-porter.com. Baublebar earrings, $28; baublebar.com. Citizens of Humanity flare jeans, $198 (originally $395); farfetch.com. Zara heels, $90; zara.com.
2. SELENA FAWCETT
Shop the look: Wilfred Free jacket, $55 (originally $95); aritzia.com. Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid polo, $50 (originally $70); tommyhilfiger.com. Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, $95; nike.com. Gucci shorts, $450; net-a-porter.com.
3. PROTAGONIST SELENA IN P.E.
Shop the look: Mejuri necklace, $240; mejuri.com. Nike Classic Cortez sneakers, $90; nike.com. Selena Gomez Merchandise tank top, $40; store.selenagomez.com. Tna shorts, $15 (originally $25); aritzia.com.
4. DADDY GOMEZ
Shop the look: Zara blazer, $50; zara.com. Gucci blouse, $980; matchesfashion.com. Frances Valentine loafers, $225 (originally $465); francesvalentine.com. Zara trousers, $30; zara.com. Smoke x Mirrors glasses, $245; smokexmirrors.com.
5. MOMMA GOMEZ
Shop the look: No. 21 skirt, $365 (originally $609); farfetch.com. Baublebar earrings, $18 (originally $28); baublebar.com. Emilio Pucci blouse, $456 (originally $1,140); modaoperandi.com. Maison Margiela bag, $1,570; farfetch.com. Frances Valentine sandals, $345 (originally $495); francesvalentine.com.
6. PROTAGONIST SELENA BY NIGHT
Shop the look: P.A.R.O.S.H. dress, $296 (originally $592); farfetch.com. Bony Levy hoop earrings, $175; nordstrom.com. Mejuri necklace, $240; mejuri.com. Frances Valentine mules, $345; francesvalentine.com.