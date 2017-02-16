See Now Buy Now: 9 Pieces to Buy from Ralph Lauren's Spring Collection

Ralph Lauren brought us his second “see now buy now” collection for #NYFW, debuting his spring line complete with safari influences, showcasing a very nude palette-driven color story with animal print, exotic skin, and accessories polished off with bold jewelry. There is not only beauty in the collection, but beauty in the fact you can purchase the majority of these items now! We’ve selected nine of the best items to shop now, including a moto-inspired jacket, sequined pants, and a linen-blend blazer.
Happy shopping!
1. DWIGHT LEATHER JACKET
Available at ralphlauren.com | $3,490
2. NELSON LINEN-BLEND JACKET
Available at ralphlauren.com | $2,250
3. TRISTAN LAMBSKIN-SILK SKIRT
Available at ralphlauren.com | $1,690
4. CROMWELL LAMBSKIN PANT
Available at ralphlauren.com | $2,790
5. TATE WIDE-LEG PANT
Available at ralphlauren.com | $1,450
6. TILDEN JUMPSUIT
Available at ralphlauren.com | $2,450
7. HELENA SLIP DRESS
Available at ralphlauren.com | $950
8. CECILLIA SEQUINED PANT
Available at ralphlauren.com | $5,990
9. NADIRA SATIN GOWN
Available at ralphlauren.com | $2,990