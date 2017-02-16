See Now Buy Now: 9 Pieces to Buy from Ralph Lauren's Spring Collection

Ralph Lauren brought us his second “see now buy now” collection for #NYFW, debuting his spring line complete with safari influences, showcasing a very nude palette-driven color story with animal print, exotic skin, and accessories polished off with bold jewelry. There is not only beauty in the collection, but beauty in the fact you can purchase the majority of these items now! We’ve selected nine of the best items to shop now, including a moto-inspired jacket, sequined pants, and a linen-blend blazer.

VIDEO: How Gigi Hadid Mentally Prepares for Fashion Week

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Happy shopping!