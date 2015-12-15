See 10 of Daisy Ridley’s Head-Turning Looks While Promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens

When Daisy Ridley stepped out at Monday night’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in Los Angeles, her outfit was quite simply out of this world. Wearing a lacy white Chloé dress with a tiered skirt, she turned heads the moment she arrived—but this isn’t the first time that the newcomer's style has caught our attention. Ridley, who plays a scavenger named Rey in the film, has quickly become of the brightest stars in the red carpet universe while promoting the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 18. But Ridley recently told InStyle that there's a secret to her flawless looks: her stylist, Petra Flannery.

Since she began working with Flannery, who also styles stars like Emma Stone and Zoe Saldana, Ridley has started to take more fashion risks. “I’ve learned to open up a bit more and try things that I initially [question],” she said, adding that her style is simply “better with Petra.” But there are a few key elements toward which Ridley gravitates all on her own. “I tend to go for clean lines and block colors,” she said. “Just things that make me feel good.”

Scroll down to see some of her best looks while promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

RELATED: 7 Things to Know About Star Wars Newcomer Daisy Ridley