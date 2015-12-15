See 10 of Daisy Ridley’s Head-Turning Looks While Promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens

When Daisy Ridley stepped out at Monday night’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere in Los Angeles, her outfit was quite simply out of this world. Wearing a lacy white Chloé dress with a tiered skirt, she turned heads the moment she arrived—but this isn’t the first time that the newcomer's style has caught our attention. Ridley, who plays a scavenger named Rey in the film, has quickly become of the brightest stars in the red carpet universe while promoting the movie, which hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 18. But Ridley recently told InStyle that there's a secret to her flawless looks: her stylist, Petra Flannery.
Since she began working with Flannery, who also styles stars like Emma Stone and Zoe Saldana, Ridley has started to take more fashion risks. “I’ve learned to open up a bit more and try things that I initially [question],” she said, adding that her style is simply “better with Petra.” But there are a few key elements toward which Ridley gravitates all on her own. “I tend to go for clean lines and block colors,” she said. “Just things that make me feel good.”
Scroll down to see some of her best looks while promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
RELATED: 7 Things to Know About Star Wars Newcomer Daisy Ridley
-
1. Daisy Ridley in Mary Katrantzou on Dec. 11, 2015
Arriving at a Star Wars: The Force Awakenspress conference in Urayasu, Japan.
-
2. Daisy Ridley in Chanel on Dec. 10, 2015
Attending a fan event for Star Wars: The Force Awakensin Tokyo, Japan.
-
3. Daisy Ridley in Christian Dior on Dec. 9, 2015
Attending a press conference for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Seoul, South Korea.
-
4. Daisy Ridley in Giambattista Valli Couture on Dec. 9, 2015
Attending a fan event for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Seoul, South Korea.
-
5. Daisy Ridley in Christian Dior on Dec. 3, 2015
Appearing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City.
-
6. Daisy Ridley in David Koma on Dec. 2, 2015
Attending the Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" event in New York City.
-
7. Daisy Ridley in Roksanda on Dec. 2, 2015
Appearing on Good Morning America alongside co-star John Boyega in New York City.
-
8. Daisy Ridley in a gold sheath dress on Nov. 26, 2015
At the "Fashion Finds the Force" presentation in London, England.
-
9. Daisy Ridley in an embellished black dress on Nov. 23, 2015
Appearing as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California.