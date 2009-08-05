Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Season's Best Colors Sponsored by Tide
-
1. Bold PatternsIt's all about color this season, with a palette ranging from natural, earthy tones to neon brights. First up: Bold prints, from splashy floral to in-your-face plaids. Being sharp is what it's all about for fall, so help keep your colorful clothes looking as new as the day you bought them with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, which helps protect colors as you wash with it.
-
2. Cool NeutralsSteel grey, sandy beige, cool ivory - barely-there tones make an appearance, too, mainly in casual wear in natural fibers. Mix up textures; pair a shiny silk camisole with a bulky cardigan or rough twill trousers; wear a soft cardigan with a tough, studded belt or big zipper. Fading in neutral colors can be even more noticeable, however, so be sure to give these items the Tide TOTALCAREamp#153; treatment, which helps preserve color when washing.
-
3. Earthy TonesEarth Mamas, you'll love the russets, rich browns and dark greens this fall, on everything from chunky sweaters to long shorts. Mix and match them, or wear a single color in many ways for a body-lengthening, artsy look. Remember when washing to keep similar rich colors together, lest they run on to their pastel sisters.
-
4. Flashy NeonsBig shoulders, studded accessories - did somebody say 1980's? Yes, and the neon brights are back, too. Work them in as tights - striped are nice - scarves, or as a bright jacket or coat on an otherwise soberly colored ensemble.
-
5. ChartreuseIs it green? Is it yellow? Who cares - it's hot! Chartreuse is the new "it" color for fall and winter of '09, and it's surprisingly easy to wear. Turn an everyday outfit from blah to pizzazz with a chartreuse bag or pair of pumps, a silk camisole, or bright scarf topping an all-black ensemble.
-
6. Dark on DarkLayer on somber tones for a streamlined, chic city-girl look. Navy on black, with a touch of grey on a camisole or scarf, perhaps with an eggplant purple topper, black tights and high, high boots - you're ready for this fall and winter.
-
7. Tie-DyeDid we say 1980's? Another fun decade, the 60s, shows up in tie-dye socks, tights, scarves sneakers and hats - anything but a sloppy t-shirt. We're talking sophisticated tie-dye here, in mainly muted colors and in graphic, cohesive patterns. Keep these eye-candy colors the way their designer intended by washing tie-dyed pieces with Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, specially formulated to help protect your clothing's colors and to help fight stains.
