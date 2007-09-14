Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Satin Evening
-
1. Rene CaovillaLeather, satin and Swarovski crystals, René Caovilla, $1,245; 561-459-1712.
-
2. MoschinoSatin, Moschino, $545; at Tootsies, 713-629-9990.
-
3. BCBG Max AzriaSatin, BCBG Max Azria, $198; bcbg.com for stores.
-
4. Donna Karan CollectionSatin, Donna Karan Collection, $435; 866-240-4700.
-
5. DelmanSatin, Delman, $295; delmanshoes.com.
-
6. Jimmy ChooSatin, Jimmy Choo, $575; 866-524-6687 or jimmychoo.com.
-
7. ABSSatin, Satin, ABS, $120; Nordstrom.com.
-
8. NinaSatin, Nina, $80; ninashoes.com.
1 of 8
Rene Caovilla
Leather, satin and Swarovski crystals, René Caovilla, $1,245; 561-459-1712.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM