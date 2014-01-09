Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker's Best Looks
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker stopped by the Lexus Design Disrupted event in a Giles tunic dress, Gianvito Rossi pumps and Fred Leighton jewels.
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At AOL On's city.ballet series premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker toughened up a pale-pink ruched Giles dress with a studded Saint Laurent jacket, a statement necklace, a two-toned Freedom of Animals purse, patterned tights and forest-green Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps.
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived for The Fashion Group International's Night of Stars in a striped L'Wren Scott dress, fringe earrings and stacked bangles from Fred Leighton and velvet stilettos.
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the NYC Ballet Fall Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker made an entrance in a custom-made creation by Prabal Gurung (who designed the pink satin bustier) and Theory's Olivier Theyskens (who created the silk-organza skirt). Her only accessory was a pair of Fred Leighton drop diamond earrings.
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker shimmered in a silver-gold beaded Naeem Khan fringe dress that was reminiscent of the flapper era. She styled it with bangles, layered necklaces and black pointy-toe pumps.
6. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accessorized her single-breasted topper with edgy danglers, a sparkling baguette and cobalt pumps on the Calzedonia red carpet.
7. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, Parker took the stage in Erdem's pastel lace design.
8. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit a Target event in cropped white jeans and a blazer that she accessorized with bright flowers and suede Jean-Michel Cazabat stilettos.
9. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker accented her printed column with tasseled earrings, gold cuffs and pastel Roger Vivier heels at the Tate Americas Foundation Artists Dinner.
10. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker took the stage at an AOL NewFront event in a white L'Agence shift that she styled with a bib necklace, anaconda Elisabeth Weinstock crossbody and pointy-toe Manolo Blahnik heels.
11. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker layered her ruffled cocktail dress with a quilted Jimmy Choo crossbody and black cardigan at Guild Hall's Academy of the Arts Lifetime Achievement Awards. Sparkling bangles and pointy-toe Jean-Michel Cazabat pumps completed the look.
12. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the opening night after party for the Manhattan Theater Club’s production of The Commons of Pensacola, Sarah Jessica Parker got in the celebratory spirit in a metallic earth-toned ensemble, with a Sonia Rykiel boucle jacket over a rose gold silk lame Rochas pleated dress, and bejeweled t-strap heels.
13. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker styled her berry-hued Maison Martin Margiela dress with tasseled earrings, a beaded scarf, gold bangles and pointy-toe Gianvito Rossi pumps at the amfAR Gala.
14. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker supported the arts at the Love ‘N’ Courage benefit in a polka-dot dress that she styled with a black and white cardigan and hot pink heels.
15. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker mixed prints in a colorful Mary Katrantzou dress and embossed snakeskin Jean-Michel Cazabat stilettos at the Tibor de Nagy Gallery opening.
16. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory press night, Sarah Jessica Parker lit up the red carpet in a black-and-gold stripe sequined Marc Jacobs dress that she paired with Fendi baguette and black pointy-toe pumps.
17. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker amped up her vintage Estevez sheath with a velvet Fendi baguette and colorful Jean-Michel Cazabat pumps at HBO's Metropolitan Museum of Art bash.
18. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker styled a romantic Louis Vuitton gown with tiered necklaces at the opening bash for the label's Musee des Arts Decoratifs exhibition.
19. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker feted the H&M and Maison Martin Margiela collaboration in a sequin and lace column and David Yurman pinky rings.
20. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit the Women in Hollywood bash in a sculpted Calvin Klein design, emerald David Yurman ring and purple pumps.
21. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker hit the Carnegie Hall opening gala in a silk chiffon Oscar de la Renta gown that she accessorize with a darkened bib necklace, snakeskin Pierre Hardy bag and pointy-toe pumps.
22. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker arrived at Lincoln Center for the New York Ballet Gala in an embroidered chiffon Valentino Haute Couture gown and Fred Leighton jewelry, including layered diamond necklaces, drop earrings and antique cocktail rings.
