"I decided to keep Samantha's skin light and dewy and her eye makeup soft," said Panchenko. Of course, soft eye makeup still takes a bit of precision: Each day, the makeup artist placed a few individual lashes in the center of the top lashline to open up the eyes, added mascara and then combed through them with a small eyelash wand to be sure the hairs were "perfectly separated." To celebrate Samantha's over 50 status, Trygstad gave Cattrall an angled bob and popped-up her honey blond. "Colorist Marie Robinson turned it up a notch with tons of extra, face-framing highlights,” he said.



