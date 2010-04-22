Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Samantha's SATC Transformation
-
1. Season 1
In the first season of Sex and The City, we met Samantha Jones: a high powered PR executive with a highly-charged sex drive to match. To create Kim Cattrall's powerful look, the hair and makeup team gave her deftly tweezed arches, sculpted eye shadow and sexy, piecey strands.
-
2. Season 2
Over the course of season two, Samantha entertained as many men as she did beauty looks. (Remember the gym instructor? And the guy with...shortcomings?) In this wedding scene where Miranda's old flame married her interior director, she showed off her versatility with sculpted waves, rosy nude lips, and shimmery buff nails.
-
3. Season 3
In this episode, Samantha hired a hot young assistant and while it didn't work out in the boardroom, the bedroom was a different story. She kept her look fresh with brighter highlights, slightly thicker brows, and gold-flecked lipstick.
-
4. Season 4
"Samantha was dating Richard, an older man, this season, so we made her hair and makeup more sophisticated," said makeup artist Kyra Panchenko, who worked with the star for seasons 4 and 6, as well as both movies. "We went with a very executive look. Kim does not like heavy eye makeup so we did very tonal, contoured looks in sheer, sexy colors. And the lips always had a touch of gloss. Back then, I darkened her mole with a dot of chestnut eyeliner."
-
5. Season 5
After breaking up with Richard, Samantha reclaimed her single identity-and reestablished her undeniable sex appeal. For the hair and makeup crew that meant straighter, fuller bangs, lush lashes, and pearly beige lipstick.
-
6. Season 6
When Samantha was diagnosed with breast cancer in the final season of the show, director Michael Patrick King told the hair and makeup teams to embrace the wig she would wear after chemotherapy. "It wasn't like she was wearing a wig to pretend it's real hair-it was meant to look like a gorgeous, sexy wig," said Panchenko. "Her hairstylist, Quentin Harris, bought every color wig. The purple was too harsh, the blue was too depressing. Pink went really well with her skin tone and felt fun and uplifting. This look was a celebration of fighting back."
-
7. Sex and The City: The Movie
"Samantha was always sexy, even in the more serious parts of the film," said Sex and The City hair department head Suzy Mazzarese-Allison. "We stuck very close to what had been done in the series-bright blond strands, curved ends, and some sort of bangs."
-
8. Sex and The City 2: '80s Flashback!"During the '80s no one ever left their house without full-on hair and makeup," said Panchenko. "I went with an extra light foundation, racer stripe blush, and bright pink matte lipstick." Ryan Trygstad, Kim Cattrall’s personal Sex and The City 2 hairstylist, took care of the rest. “We wanted Samantha to look like she was a rocker girl or back-up singer from New Jersey. We had the wig made to be a frosty white blond with dark roots. She totally owned the look.”
Try on Samantha's Sex and The City 2 '80s hairstyle now!
-
9. Sex and The City 2
"I decided to keep Samantha's skin light and dewy and her eye makeup soft," said Panchenko. Of course, soft eye makeup still takes a bit of precision: Each day, the makeup artist placed a few individual lashes in the center of the top lashline to open up the eyes, added mascara and then combed through them with a small eyelash wand to be sure the hairs were "perfectly separated." To celebrate Samantha's over 50 status, Trygstad gave Cattrall an angled bob and popped-up her honey blond. "Colorist Marie Robinson turned it up a notch with tons of extra, face-framing highlights,” he said.
Try on Samantha's Sex and The City 2 hairstyle now!
1 of 9
Season 1
In the first season of Sex and The City, we met Samantha Jones: a high powered PR executive with a highly-charged sex drive to match. To create Kim Cattrall's powerful look, the hair and makeup team gave her deftly tweezed arches, sculpted eye shadow and sexy, piecey strands.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM