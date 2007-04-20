Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Salad Recipes
-
1. Jicama and Watercress Salad with Lime-Cilantro DressingServes 10
½ cup chopped cilantro
1 tbsp lime zest
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
1 shallot, chopped
¾ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
1 jicama, peeled, cut into strips
1 large bunch watercress, trimmed
Whisk together cilantro, lime zest, lime juice and shallot in medium bowl. Gradually whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place salad ingredients in bowl. Toss with desired amount of dressing.
-
2. Grilled Watermelon SaladServes 8
1 small (about 5 lb.) seedless watermelon, cut into 8 slices
2 tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper
2 bunches watercress, trimmed
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 cup crumbled goat cheese
Heat grill. Brush watermelon slices with oil. Season with salt and pepper. Grill watermelon 1–2 minutes on each side.
In medium bowl toss watercress with vinegar. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.
To assemble, sprinkle each grilled watermelon slice with goat cheese. Top with watercress mixture.
-
3. Thai Peanut SaladServes 6
½ cup store-bought ginger peanut dressing
1 tsp sesame oil
½ tsp sriracha hot chile sauce
6 cups lettuce
2 tomatoes, cut in wedges
4 scallions (or one small red onion), sliced
1 cucumber, sliced
1 avocado, cut in wedges
(Optional: Add ¼ lb. blanched green beans and ½ cup cooked chickpeas)
½ cup dry-roasted peanuts for garnish
In small bowl combine dressing with sesame oil and chile sauce. In large bowl toss greens with remaining vegetables. Drizzle with dressing; sprinkle with peanuts.
-
4. Arugula Salad with Pomegranate DressingServes 8
½ cup pomegranate juice
2 tbsp sherry vinegar
1 shallot, sliced
2 tsp Dijon mustard
¼ cup each canola oil and olive oil
12 cups arugula, cleaned and trimmed
2 white or yellow peaches, pitted and sliced
In small heavy saucepan reduce pomegranate juice by half. Pour juice into bowl; let cool.
Add vinegar, shallot and mustard. Whisk in canola and olive oils. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Arrange arugula leaves and peach slices on serving plate. Drizzle with dressing.
-
5. Lobster-Avocado SaladServes 12
1 large shallot, minced
1/3 cup champagne vinegar
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper
4 cooked 1½ lb. lobsters with meat removed (or 4 to 5 lb. cooked meat)
2 ripe avocados, cut into slices
3 heads Boston lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces
Combine shallot, vinegar, mustard; whisk in olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Cut lobster into bite-size pieces; toss with avocado and desired amount of dressing. Line serving plates with lettuce. Top with lobster.
-
6. Chinese Chicken SaladServes 8
½ cup soy sauce
2 tsp sesame oil
2 tsp minced ginger
¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
6 scallions, thinly sliced
4 cloves garlic, minced
½ cup peanut oil
12 cups assorted greens (watercress, Boston lettuce, Napa cabbage), cleaned, trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces
6 cups cooked, diced chicken
8 wonton wrappers, cut into ½" strips and deep-fried
In small bowl combine soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, red pepper flakes, scallions and garlic. Whisk in peanut oil; set aside.
In large bowl lightly toss greens with 1/3 cup dressing. To serve, place dressed salad on individual plates. Top with cooked chicken and wonton strips.
Serve remaining dressing on side.
-
7. Caprese Salad BitesServes 20
60 red and/or yellow cherry tomatoes
1 lb. fresh mozzarella, cut into small cubes
1/4 cup olive oil
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Fresh chopped basil for garnish
With a serrated knife, cut off the top of each tomato. Remove seeds with a melon baller and cut a thin slice off the bottom of each; place upside down on paper towels to drain. Stand upright.
Place a mozzarella cube in each tomato; drizzle with olive oil and vinegar. Garnish with basil.
-
8. Chicken-and-Caper Caesar Salad spearsServes 20
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tsp anchovy paste
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp dry mustard
2 lb. cooked, boneless, skinless chicken, cut into thin slices
60 small romaine lettuce leaves
Capers and shaved Parmesan cheese for garnish
In small bowl combine first seven ingredients. Place a few chicken slices on each lettuce leaf. Top with dressing, and garnish with capers and Parmesan shavings.
