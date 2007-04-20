Serves 20



60 red and/or yellow cherry tomatoes

1 lb. fresh mozzarella, cut into small cubes

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Fresh chopped basil for garnish



With a serrated knife, cut off the top of each tomato. Remove seeds with a melon baller and cut a thin slice off the bottom of each; place upside down on paper towels to drain. Stand upright.



Place a mozzarella cube in each tomato; drizzle with olive oil and vinegar. Garnish with basil.